Prince Harry interview kills off new Midsomer Murders episode
Midsomer Murders fans aren't impressed that the new episode has been bumped for an interview with Prince Harry on ITV.
Midsomer Murders fans have been waiting patiently for new episodes to arrive on ITV, and now the wait has been extended after the show was bumped off the schedules this weekend for Harry: The Interview, a one-off interview with the Duke of Sussex.
The original schedules saw Midsomer Murders airing on ITV1 at 8 pm on Sunday, January 8, with DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) returning to their super sleuthing after a body is found in a treasure chest prop on the set of an amateur dramatics production.
Kevin Whately, Shobna Gulati and Samantha Spiro are all due to guest star in the scrapped episode which will see Barnaby and Winter race against time to find out who the killer is before the body count starts to pile up.
Sadly, fans of the detective drama will have to wait a little longer to find out whodunnit after the new mystery was dropped to make way for ITV's exclusive 90-minute documentary that Prince Harry has recorded ahead of the release of his bombshell book, Spare (opens in new tab).
In the new documentary, Harry will sit down with journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby for an in-depth chat about his past and present, while also taking a look at his hopes for the future.
But Midsomer Murders fans aren't happy that Harry's interview has taken the place of their favorite show and they've taken to social media to share their anger...
Midsomer Murders was supposed to be back on Sunday but it seems they've now knocked it off for Harry's interview. I am NOT amused! 😒January 2, 2023
@ITV can't believe you cancelled new Midsomer murders to air a documentary of Prince Harry 😢January 3, 2023
@ITV we don’t want the Harry interview in prime time tv. We want midsomer murders. Stop giving him air time to push his book. @MidsomerTV @dudgeon_neil @GMB #stoptheharryinterviewJanuary 3, 2023
@ITV Why have you cancelled a new Midsomer Murders episode for an interview with Prince Harry. You don’t give a damn for your viewers.January 2, 2023
There is no news yet about when the new episode of Midsomer Murders will be shown, but it is thought to be the early half of this year and we will update you as soon as a new time and date have been confirmed.
Harry: The Interview is a 90-minute program and will air on ITV1 at 9 pm on Sunday, January 8. You will be able to catch up on the interview on ITVX after it has aired.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
