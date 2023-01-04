Prince Harry interview kills off new Midsomer Murders episode

Midsomer Murders fans have been waiting patiently for new episodes to arrive on ITV, and now the wait has been extended after the show was bumped off the schedules this weekend for Harry: The Interview, a one-off interview with the Duke of Sussex.

The original schedules saw Midsomer Murders airing on ITV1 at 8 pm on Sunday, January 8, with DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) returning to their super sleuthing after a body is found in a treasure chest prop on the set of an amateur dramatics production.

Kevin Whately, Shobna Gulati and Samantha Spiro are all due to guest star in the scrapped episode which will see Barnaby and Winter race against time to find out who the killer is before the body count starts to pile up.

Sadly, fans of the detective drama will have to wait a little longer to find out whodunnit after the new mystery was dropped to make way for ITV's exclusive 90-minute documentary that Prince Harry has recorded ahead of the release of his bombshell book, Spare (opens in new tab).

Prince Harry will be opening up about his life in an ITV documentary this Sunday. (Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)

In the new documentary, Harry will sit down with journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby for an in-depth chat about his past and present, while also taking a look at his hopes for the future.

But Midsomer Murders fans aren't happy that Harry's interview has taken the place of their favorite show and they've taken to social media to share their anger...

Midsomer Murders was supposed to be back on Sunday but it seems they've now knocked it off for Harry's interview. I am NOT amused! 😒January 2, 2023 See more

@ITV can't believe you cancelled new Midsomer murders to air a documentary of Prince Harry 😢January 3, 2023 See more

@ITV we don’t want the Harry interview in prime time tv. We want midsomer murders. Stop giving him air time to push his book. @MidsomerTV @dudgeon_neil @GMB #stoptheharryinterviewJanuary 3, 2023 See more

@ITV Why have you cancelled a new Midsomer Murders episode for an interview with Prince Harry. You don’t give a damn for your viewers.January 2, 2023 See more

There is no news yet about when the new episode of Midsomer Murders will be shown, but it is thought to be the early half of this year and we will update you as soon as a new time and date have been confirmed.

Harry: The Interview is a 90-minute program and will air on ITV1 at 9 pm on Sunday, January 8. You will be able to catch up on the interview on ITVX after it has aired.