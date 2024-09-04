Move over Horrible Histories! BBC announces Horrible Science

Horrible Science, from the makers of the hugely popular series Horrible Histories, is heading to CBBC and BBC iPlayer, it's been announced.

Just like Horrible Histories, the Beeb promises the science show will be "packed full of much-loved sketches, bringing people together to enjoy fun facts, silly songs and jokes".

The series will feature Sir Isaac Newton on a rollercoaster explaining forces, the Moon complaining that nobody has been to visit him in a while and a T Rex going to the doctors.

The new series is inspired by the bestselling and award-winning "Horrible Science" book series written by Nick Arnold and illustrated by Tony De Saulles.

Horrible Histories has been on our screens for 15 years (Image credit: BBC)

Nick Arnold, the author of "Horrible Science", says: "It's amazing to think that nearly 30 years since 'Horrible Science' revolutionized children's science books — it's crawling off the page and onto the screen for a new TV series. Since I began writing 'Horrible Science', I have been thrilled to hear from young and old that my yucky books sparked an enduring interest in science. I can't wait to see the new TV comedy series bring Science alive for the new generation."

Tony De Saulles, the illustrator of "Horrible Science", adds: "It has been an honor and a delight to be illustrator for the 'Horrible Science 'series since our first title in 1996. How exciting to think that parents who enjoyed our books when they were young will soon be able to watch Horrible Science on CBBC with their own children."

Horrible Histories debuted back in 2009 and has been arguably the biggest children's show of the last 15 years. Its original cast included Jim Howick, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Martha Howe-Douglas and Ben Willbond who went on to create the hugely popular series Ghosts. Over the years it’s attracted a host of famous guest stars including Rowan Atkinson and Stephen Fry.

Horrible Science, in a first for the BBC, will be linked to the National Curriculum, with some episodes themed around key primary science topics.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children's and Education, says: "We know children and adults love learning about the past with Horrible Histories and we want to bring that magic formula of comedic excellence and educational value to Horrible Science. And for the first time we're creating education resources for teachers and students to use in classrooms together with a brilliantly entertaining show to enjoy at home – highlighting our commitment to entertaining and educating young audiences beyond what we’ve ever done before."