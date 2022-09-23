Ghosts star Ben Willbond discusses The Captain's sexuality and the new series
The Ghosts star on The Captain and why the show is so beloved.
Ghosts star Ben Willbond has discussed the sexuality of The Captain in the hit BBC1 comedy.
The Captain is one of the ghosts who terrorize poor Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), with the soldier seeing himself as the leader of the spooky gang.
Throughout the show, it's been hinted that The Captain is gay, but it's not something The Captain himself has talked about and Ben, who plays the loveable character, believes that fits in with his character.
Asked if the captain was troubled by his concealed sexuality, Ben, 49, replied: "Yes. When the whole sexuality element came in, it suddenly felt like the right way to play it. It was like, 'Oh, yes of course.' He's had to bury his sexuality so far down, in the same way that he's had to bury pretty much everything, so that he can try to look as if he’s in control."
Ben, who's back for Ghosts season 4 this Friday on BBC One, said The Captain is based on “all the terrible school teachers” he had.
"I went to a very military school. Friday afternoons were CCF. These awful teachers would come out in their uniforms and say, ‘Right, stop messing about. Come over here.' You'd just be thinking, 'God, you have no authority and you really would rather be doing anything else. You're just ridiculous.' And so, I do channel that as The Captain."
Ghosts is the BBC's biggest comedy hit in recent times and Ben believes part of its appeal is that it's suitable for all ages.
"Most of the feedback I get is that people love it because families can watch it together. There's something for everyone. Lots of people my age come up to me and go, 'Oh, it's the only show I watch with my teenagers.' That makes me so happy. Yes, yes! That's exactly what it should do because that reminds me of when I was growing up. We just used to watch The Comedy. It wasn't an issue. Nobody was bracketing comedy or saying, 'This is a teen comedy, or this is a comedy for grown-ups.' It was just a comedy that people watched. There was no judging."
He continued that fans enjoy the fun the cast is clearly having. "That's the key for us. If we're not having fun — and I think this is true of any comedians making comedy — audiences can see that, and then it ceases to be a comedy. It's either taking itself too seriously, or it's not doing what it should do. No matter what has happened in the writing process, we always try to get it to that point where as soon as you step on set, you’re going to have fun."
Ghosts is so big it even now has a US version and there's talk that that will come to the BBC at some point. For now, fans can enjoy Ghosts when it returns to BBC One on Friday at 8.50 pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.