My favorite 2024 summer blockbuster movie, Twisters, storms into homes

As we wait for fall TV to get going, I've got a recommendation on something you can watch to beat the dog days of summer boredom — my favorite summer blockbuster of 2024, Twisters. Starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, Twisters is now available to watch at home, with it landing on digital on-demand platforms to rent or buy.

However you want to label Twisters (a reboot, a remake, a reimagination), the movie owes its origins to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, but it is a new story with entirely new characters. Specifically, it follows Kate (Edgar-Jones), a former tornado chaser brought back into the field by an old friend in the hopes of gathering data on the natural disasters that can help those caught in its path. Her style runs counter to that of Tyler (Powell), a self-proclaimed "tornado wrangler" and YouTube star. But the two realize that together they can perhaps do something that's never been done before, disrupt a tornado. Twisters was directed by Lee Isaac Chung and also stars Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Tunde Adebimpe, David Corenswet and Maura Tierny.

You can rent Twisters right now on Prime Video , Google Play , Fandango at Home , Apple TV and YouTube for $19.99, or you can purchase a digital copy of the movie for $24.99. Fandango at Home also has a special bundle of 1996's Twister and the 2024 new movie available for purchase at $29.99.

I thought Twisters was an absolute blast when I saw it, as highlighted in my four-star Twisters review. Powell and Edgar-Jones have great chemistry, while Chung does a great job bringing the tornado sequences to life in thrilling ways. All in all, it was a shot in the arm for the disaster movie genre and easily was my favorite movie-going experience of the summer.

I'm not the only one who thought so either. Twisters is "Certified Fresh" by critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences then showed how much they enjoyed the movie at the box office, as Twisters is the fifth highest grossing movie of 2024 so far in the US and top 10 worldwide.

Twisters is still playing in movie theaters, and I would highly recommend watching it on the big screen as I think that will give you the best bang for your buck. I do, however, believe the movie will still hold up at home, much like my other favorite movies of 2024 so far that are also available to watch at home.

If you need any more convincing, watch the trailer for Twisters right here:

