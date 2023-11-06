Neighbours confirms TWELVE huge characters WILL return for Flashback Week

Neighbours will see the return of some of the show's biggest characters as the soap prepares to reveal to fans what has really been going on in Ramsay Street over the last two years as Flashback Week kicks off.

The soap, which is now available on Amazon Freevee, will be airing Flashback Week episodes from Monday, November 13, and there are some very familiar faces returning to our screens for the big event.

Neighbours moved from Channel 5 to Amazon Freevee earlier this year and fans have already seen plenty of drama, which has prompted producers to turn back the clock and delve into some past altercations.

Teasing the upcoming episodes, Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer said "The new season began with some major shocks for the audience – but is everything as it seems?

"Flashback Week will take us back in time and explore what really happened over the last two years. By the end of it, everything will be changed for the residents, with the ramifications lasting for months to come."

To celebrate the upcoming special, Neighbours is bringing back twelve characters, including Takaya Honda (David Tanaka), Matt Wilson (Aaron Brennan), April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan), Jodi Gordon (Elly Conway), Bonnie Anderson (Bea Nilsson) Jacinta Stapleton (Amy Greenwood), Olivia Junker (Yashvi Rebecchi), Benji McNair (Mal Kennedy), Ian Rawlings (Phil Martin), Morgan Baker (Callum Rebecchi) and Ariel Kaplan (Imogen Willis)

In addition to this, series newcomer Hannah Monson will join the show in the recast role of Nicolette Stone, so there'll be plenty of characters adding to the drama, with fans bearing witness to plenty of important flashbacks.

A teaser trailer has also been released to give fans a taste of what's to come, taking us back two years to "fully understand" what's happened. It's only 30 seconds in length but it's gripping stuff!

There are plenty of questions that need answering and it looks like no stone will be left unturned during Flashback Week, so let's hope fans get the answers they've been desperate for when episodes air next week.

If you need to catch up, previous seasons of Neighbours, as well as over 100 iconic episodes, are currently available to stream on Amazon Freevee. On top of this, the streaming service features two series-themed Channels, Neighbours – Looking Back and Best of Neighbours.

New episodes of Neighbours are released Monday - Thursday, at 7 AM BST, on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the US.