Neighbours legend stuns fans with unexpected appearance in Three Thousand Years of Longing trailer

Madge Bishop from Neighbours has made a surprise appearance in the trailer for George Miller's long-awaited follow-up to Mad Max: Fury Road!

Three Thousand Years Of Longing is the next movie from the Australian filmmaker, and it recently got its first trailer. In it, we meet Alithea (played by Tilda Swinton), a 'solitary creature' who releases a djinn (Idris Elba) from a blue glass bottle that she finds in Istanbul's Grand Bazaar.

After he shrinks down to human size in her hotel room, the djinn offers up three wishes to Alithea, eagerly awaiting to find out what she's going to do.

As you'd expect from the director of the Mad Max movies, Three Thousand Years of Longing looks like it will be full of surprises as we find out what adventures Alithea's wishes lead us on.

One of those surprises comes in the form of a brief appearance from Neighbours legend, Madge Bishop (Anne Charleston), who briefly pops up when Alithea tries to bring her new companion home with her.

It's safe to say that fans were shocked by her appearance in the new trailer, as there were plenty of viewers online who pointed out that "Madge from Neighbours" had cropped up in probably one of the most unlikely places.

One viewer wrote: "Maddest thing about George Miller's new film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' & there's a lot, Madge from 'Neighbours' is in it."

Neighbours fans will remember Anne Charleston played the legendary Madge Bishop on and off in the Australian soap from 1986 until the character's death in 2015.

Not only was Madge the matriarch of the Ramsay family and renowned for her marriage to Harold Bishop, but she was also the mum of Kylie Minogue's character, Charlene.

Three Thousand Years of Longing is scheduled for a theatrical release this summer. It hits movie theaters in the US on August 31, though it's currently unclear whether it'll hit UK cinemas at the same time. Don't forget to check out our guide to all the new movies coming in 2022.