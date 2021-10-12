'Neighbours' newcomer Isabella Giovinazzo on NEW polyamory shock

Former Home and Away actress Isabella Giovinazzo is the latest Aussie star set to make waves in Neighbours as new character Felicity Higgins, who falls for police officer Levi Canning (Richie Morris).

But things will get VERY complicated as he’s also dating Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton). And she's sharing her time between Levi and artist Ned Willis (Ben Hall) in an unconventional polyamorous romance!

Best known for playing Home and Away’s feisty singer songwriter Phoebe Nicholson (who left the Bay in 2017) Isabella also recently starred in Channel 5 drama Lie With Me with EastEnders’ Charlie Brooks.

She chatted to whattowatch.com to share all the gossip about her character Felicity Higgins and what we can expect.

“Felicity first meets Levi after spilling a Bloody Mary cocktail on his shirt!” Isabella explained.

“That results in an impromptu first date which leads onto a six-hour wine drinking date. They get along like a house on fire and they have a lot in common.”

Amy Greenwood has been dating Levi Canning AND Ned Willis and it's the talk of the street! (Image credit: Freemantle)

It’s not long before a jealous Amy finds out that Levi is seeing someone else, which stirs the pot between Felicity and Levi.

“Felicity is an ‘old school’ kind of girl and Levi’s polyamory is not really something that makes sense to her!” Isabella revealed.

“She tries to get her head around it because she really likes Levi. She didn’t anticipate how strongly she’d feel about him.”

Not only that, Amy seems intent on causing trouble, as it soon becomes clear she wants Levi all to herself.

“Amy’s not terribly chuffed! It’s a tricky one. In terms of what is ‘fair’, Levi should be allowed to have two girlfriends,” commented Isabella.

Felicity Higgins and Levi Canning enjoy more than one date. (Image credit: Fremantle)

One person who will surely be on board with Levi’s new romance, is his grandma Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) as she’s been scandalised by his entanglement with Amy!

“It would be the answer to her prayers if Levi took to Felicity and they did their own thing,” confirmed Isabella.

“Those scenes with Sheila were funny to do… Levi and Felicity would be on a date and there’s this woman in the background taking a strange interest in what’s going on!”

Although (spoiler alert!) Isabella’s stay in Ramsay Street ends up being “short and sweet”, Isabella gave us a sneak peek into the plans for Christmas on Ramsay Street…

“They were working on the Christmas episode when I was there – not filming it – but working on the costumes.

“It was amazing! The costume department has this big glass wall that you walk past when you go from the kitchen. Every time I went past they were making progress on these insane outfits.

“I can’t spoil it but it was so fun. I’m such a Christmas freak and they were doing all this crazy stuff.”

Isabella Giovinazzo played Phoebe Nicholson in 'Home and Away', who was engaged to Justin Morgan in 2017. (Image credit: Channel 5)

We couldn’t let Isabella go before asking her about her time as Home and Away’s Phoebe, whose storylines ranged from being kidnapped by a crazed stalker to almost getting wed to Justin Morgan!

Some of the original Home and Away crew are now working on Neighbours, so she got a chance to reminisce. Although she revealed we won’t be seeing Phoebe back in the Bay anytime soon...

“When I left, it was the end of the Braxtons and the beginning of the new families. To get to chat with some old friends about our time there was really fun,” she shared.

“Maybe Phoebe could go back to Summer Bay but I’m not sure if Isabella could! I really loved working there but I want to move forward and do new things.”

Could we see Isabella back in Ramsay Street instead?

“I really loved Felicity, so maybe… Who knows!”

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5