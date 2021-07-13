'Lie With Me': fans are hooked on Charlie Brooks' new drama

Channel 5’s latest psychological thriller, Lie With Me started last night, and it seems fans are loving seeing Charlie Brooks back on TV!

Lie With Me is Channel 5’s latest drama. It stars legendary EastEnders star Charlie Brooks and former Neighbours star Brett Tucker as Anna and Jake Fallmont, a married couple trying to get their relationship back on track after Jake cheated on her, and viewers are excited to see where the series will go now that we know the truth!

Spoilers for episode one of Lie With Me below!

In last night’s episode, a murder is teased, before we cut to the Fallmont household, where there’s definitely still some problems the couple after their big move to Australia. Although things looked promising as Anna went off for her first day at work and their new nanny, Becky (Phoebe Roberts) seemed to click with the kids, it didn’t take long for the fights to start once again.

Becky was nearly struck by a bottle of tablets that had been thrown through a window, and a heartbroken Anna began to suspect that Jake was cheating on her, this time with his personal assistant, Caroline!

With the help of a taxi driver, Anna followed Jake during the day, and finally worked up the courage to confront him after confiding in Becky. Caroline denies having any interest in him, and Anna is left feeling confused and paranoid. Frustrated, Jake maintains that he has never cheated on Anna. She begs him to forgive her, and commits to believing in him from here on out.

Anna finally confronts Caroline to see whether Jake's being faithful to her. (Image credit: FremantleMedia / Jane Zhang)

Jake is obviously lying, though, as we saw him meeting Becky in the wine cellar of his own home for a passionate affair that same day, and we learned that he plans to secure full custody of their two kids from Anna to start a new life with Becky, who he flew over from London!

Even though some fans thought the major twist at the end of the first episode that revealed Jake was cheating on Anna with Becky was a little bit predictable, viewers took to Twitter to say that they enjoyed the show and can't wait to see what happens next!

Cannot wait to watch the next part of @channel5_tv Lie with Me starring @CharlieBrooks0 tonight, had me absolutely gripped last night, so good. If you didn’t see it catch up on last nights and it’s on every night this week (last one Thursday) you won’t be disappointed #thrillerJuly 13, 2021 See more

Highly enjoyable first episode of #LieWithMe on @channel5_tv @FilmVictoria. Knew the affair was a thing from 2 minutes in, just looking forward to see where the story goes from here. Top direction as always from @scottmaj. Keen for 9pm tomorrow 😉July 12, 2021 See more

So I guessed the first plot twist. Was pretty obvious. But loving having @CharlieBrooks0 back on our screens. Such a great actress. Keen to see where it’s going to go over the next few nights. #LieWithMe pic.twitter.com/7wFrsKHL5mJuly 12, 2021 See more

Loving “Lie With Me” 👏🏻@CharlieBrooks0 is superb in it. 👌 @channel5_tv #liewithmeJuly 12, 2021 See more

@CharlieBrooks0 I’m hooked already brilliant acting #liewithmeJuly 12, 2021 See more

#liewithme charlie brooks is such a good actress looking forward to seeing how this drama unfolds... 🙌July 12, 2021 See more