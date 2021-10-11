'Neighbours' reveals first look at Amanda Holden filming her guest role in London

'Neighbours' has welcomed Amanda Holden to the cast for a guest role.

Neighbours has shared a first look at Amanda Holden filming scenes with Jemma Donovan for her guest stint in the Australian soap.

The news that the Britain’s Got Talent judge and Heart Breakfast presenter would be joining the soap for a few episodes was announced last week, and now we have been treated to some special pictures of Amanda filming on location near Waterloo in London.

Amanda, who has previously starred in Wild at Heart, Cutting It, and Thoroughly Modern Millie, was joined for filming by Jemma Donovan, who plays Harlow Robinson from the series and is the real-life off-spring of Ramsay Street legend Jason Donovan.

Amanda's scenes in 'Neighbours' will air next spring. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Amanda has taken on the role as Harlow's Aunt Harriet and the pair are set to be reunited in London to solve a family mystery concerning Harlow’s mother and Harriet’s late sister Prue, portrayed by Denise van Outen in 2019.

Neighbours fans will remember that Prue met a tragic end as part of the soap's 35th anniversary week in early 2020, just hours after her fiance Gary Canning had called off their wedding.

Desperate to follow Gary to Pierce Grayson’s island to try and make things up with him, Prue picked up their honeymoon box and headed off in her car.

But a mix-up meant she mistakenly picked up the box belonging to Lucy Robinson, which had been rigged with a bomb by evil Finn Kelly - and when Pure lifted the lid from the box an explosion killed her instantly.

Amanda's character is the sister of Prue, played by Denise van Outen. (Image credit: BBC)

As seen in these new pictures, Harlow’s arrival in London comes as a shock to Harriet, who is surprised to see her niece on her doorstep - but will they manage to solve the family mystery that has brought them back together?

Speaking of her guest role in Neighbours, Amanda Holden said: "My first day on set was such a fun and surreal experience. If I’d told my 12/13-year-old self I would one day appear in Neighbours I’d have never believed it!

Amanda will play the aunty of regular character Harlow Robinson, played by Jemma Donovan. (Image credit: Fremantle)

"So many people were beeping in their cars and passersby assumed that Jemma was my real daughter because we look quite similar! I can’t wait to continue the journey of my character Harriet."

Viewers will be able to see Amanda and Jemma’s scenes together next spring in the UK and Australia.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.