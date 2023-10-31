Neighbours spoilers: What happens between November 6 to 9?
Neighbours spoilers: Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens between November 6 to 9...
Airs Monday 6 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Reece Sinclair (played by Mischa Barton) is feeling under pressure as she continues the search for her missing sister, Krista.
Will she consider packing her bags and returning home to the States?
The Rodwell and Varga-Murphy families are on edge as they await the results of the DNA test.
There's tension between the teenage brothers, as Dex (Marley Williams) blames JJ (Riley Bryant) for dropping his bombshell news.
Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is confident he has got Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida) on side as he continues his battle to keep control at Lassiters.
Airs Tuesday 7 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
The pressure is building as the DNA test results are ready to be revealed...
Is history about to be rewritten for the Rodwell and Varga-Murphy families?
Paul will do anything to send Reece packing back to the US and becomes suspicious that his VIP hotel guest is hiding something.
Will he start to uncover the truth about Reece and boyfriend Byron Stone's (Xavier Molyneux) ongoing investigation?
Is there still hope for romance between Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and housemate, Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar)?
If so, they had better hurry-up and get their act together as it looks like another Ramsay Street resident has got their sights set on Haz!
Airs Wednesday 8 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Paul tries to involve Byron and his mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) in his plan to dig up some dirt on rival Reece.
There's tension between Cara (Sara West) and partner Remi (Naomi Rukavina) in the aftermath of the DNA test results reveal.
Meanwhile, Andrew (Lloyd Will) could be about to make a SHOCK discovery...
Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) won't give up her search for former stepmum, Melanie Pearson.
But is teenager Nell's mission about to take a DANGEROUS turn?
Airs Thursday 9 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is alarmed when he discovers his daughter Nell has skipped school.
WHERE is she?
But Toadie's in for another shock when a familar face returns to Ramsay Street ready to make some SURPRISE revelations!
Reece and Byron follow-up on another lead in their search for Krista.
Are the couple getting closer to discovering the truth?
Can Cara and Remi find a way to reconnect after all the secrets and lies?
Or is the Varga-Murphy marriage DOOMED?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Classic past episodes are also available to stream
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.