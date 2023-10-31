Neighbours spoilers: What happens between November 6 to 9?

Reece continues the search for her missing sister Krista on this week's episodes of Neighbours available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

Airs Monday 6 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Reece Sinclair (played by Mischa Barton) is feeling under pressure as she continues the search for her missing sister, Krista.



Will she consider packing her bags and returning home to the States?



The Rodwell and Varga-Murphy families are on edge as they await the results of the DNA test.



There's tension between the teenage brothers, as Dex (Marley Williams) blames JJ (Riley Bryant) for dropping his bombshell news.



Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is confident he has got Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida) on side as he continues his battle to keep control at Lassiters.

WHAT will the DNA test results reveal on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Airs Tuesday 7 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The pressure is building as the DNA test results are ready to be revealed...



Is history about to be rewritten for the Rodwell and Varga-Murphy families?



Paul will do anything to send Reece packing back to the US and becomes suspicious that his VIP hotel guest is hiding something.



Will he start to uncover the truth about Reece and boyfriend Byron Stone's (Xavier Molyneux) ongoing investigation?



Is there still hope for romance between Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and housemate, Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar)?



If so, they had better hurry-up and get their act together as it looks like another Ramsay Street resident has got their sights set on Haz!

Paul is not giving up on his quest to send Reece packing on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Airs Wednesday 8 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Paul tries to involve Byron and his mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) in his plan to dig up some dirt on rival Reece.



There's tension between Cara (Sara West) and partner Remi (Naomi Rukavina) in the aftermath of the DNA test results reveal.



Meanwhile, Andrew (Lloyd Will) could be about to make a SHOCK discovery...



Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) won't give up her search for former stepmum, Melanie Pearson.



But is teenager Nell's mission about to take a DANGEROUS turn?

There are shocks a plenty for Toadie on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 9 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is alarmed when he discovers his daughter Nell has skipped school.



WHERE is she?



But Toadie's in for another shock when a familar face returns to Ramsay Street ready to make some SURPRISE revelations!



Reece and Byron follow-up on another lead in their search for Krista.



Are the couple getting closer to discovering the truth?



Can Cara and Remi find a way to reconnect after all the secrets and lies?



Or is the Varga-Murphy marriage DOOMED?

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee

Classic past episodes are also available to stream