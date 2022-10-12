Neighbours star Jemma Donovan lands HUGE new role in Hollyoaks
Jemma Donovan has joined the cast of Hollyoaks and will appear later this year.
Neighbours star Jemma Donovan has joined the cast of Hollyoaks — two months after the popular Australian soap aired its final ever episode.
Soap fans will recognise Jemma, who is the daughter of Neighbours icon Jason Donovan, as Ramsay Street favorite Harlow Robinson, a role that she played for three years.
Playing the grandaughter of Erinsborough legend Paul Robinson means Jemma found herself at the centre of some huge storylines during her time on the soap, including kidnapping, cults, love triangles and losing her mum (played by Denise Van Outen) in a dramatic bomb explosion. And now Jemma is heading for Hollyoaks for a new dose of drama.
Jemma will be playing the role of Rayne, an outgoing party girl, who turns heads wherever she goes due to her celebrity status as a social media sensation.
According to a Hollyoaks insider, the character will be causing something of a stir when she arrives: "Rayne, who is in her early 20s, will be moving to the village with her childhood best friend, as the pair are set to cause mischief with the younger residents of Hollyoaks. The duo will soon befriend the likes of Romeo (Owen Warner), Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), and Yazz (Haiesha Mistry), amongst others."
Speaking of her new role on the soap, Jemma says: “I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks! I’m so grateful for this opportunity to be able to bring something unique and fun to a new role and I can’t wait to be a part of the Hollyoaks family.”
Neighbours fans were heartbroken when the long-running soap came to an end earlier this year after 35 years on our screens. The final episode aired in August, and saw many of the old faces returning to Ramsay Street, incusing Kylie Minogue as Charlene Robinson, Guy Pearce as Mike Young and Jemma's dad Jason as Scott Robinson.
Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30 pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7 pm on E4.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
