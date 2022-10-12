Neighbours star Jemma Donovan lands HUGE new role in Hollyoaks

Neighbours star Jemma Donovan has joined the cast of Hollyoaks — two months after the popular Australian soap aired its final ever episode.

Soap fans will recognise Jemma, who is the daughter of Neighbours icon Jason Donovan, as Ramsay Street favorite Harlow Robinson, a role that she played for three years.

Playing the grandaughter of Erinsborough legend Paul Robinson means Jemma found herself at the centre of some huge storylines during her time on the soap, including kidnapping, cults, love triangles and losing her mum (played by Denise Van Outen) in a dramatic bomb explosion. And now Jemma is heading for Hollyoaks for a new dose of drama.

Jemma will be playing the role of Rayne, an outgoing party girl, who turns heads wherever she goes due to her celebrity status as a social media sensation.

Jemma as Harlow in Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

According to a Hollyoaks insider, the character will be causing something of a stir when she arrives: "Rayne, who is in her early 20s, will be moving to the village with her childhood best friend, as the pair are set to cause mischief with the younger residents of Hollyoaks. The duo will soon befriend the likes of Romeo (Owen Warner), Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), and Yazz (Haiesha Mistry), amongst others."

Speaking of her new role on the soap, Jemma says: “I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks! I’m so grateful for this opportunity to be able to bring something unique and fun to a new role and I can’t wait to be a part of the Hollyoaks family.”

Neighbours fans were heartbroken when the long-running soap came to an end earlier this year after 35 years on our screens. The final episode aired in August, and saw many of the old faces returning to Ramsay Street, incusing Kylie Minogue as Charlene Robinson, Guy Pearce as Mike Young and Jemma's dad Jason as Scott Robinson.

Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30 pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7 pm on E4.