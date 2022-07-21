Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou to join UK soap after show ends?

Neighbours favourite Rebekah Elmaloglou would be up for joining a UK soap.

Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou, who has played Terese Willis since 2013, has revealed that she would like to appear in a UK soap after the series ends.

Rebekah’s character Terese has been at the forefront of many major Neighbours storylines over the years, including battling breast cancer and struggling with alcoholism.

She also went through a heartbreaking divorce and tragically lost her son Josh (Harley Bonner) who was killed in a Lassiters Hotel explosion.

As Neighbours nears the end, the soap star is looking ahead at future opportunities and would be up to star in a popular UK soap.

"They've got some soaps in England, so to me they've got a huge, popular idea, massive," she told The Radio Times (opens in new tab).

"Go and work on a soap in the UK, why not? I don’t know which one, they're all amazing. And they've all got such longevity like Home and Away and Neighbours had. There's quite a few, isn't there?"

Terese has been involved in many big storylines over the years. (Image credit: Fremantle)

So could she be swapping Australia for the East End, the Dales or the Weatherfield cobbles? It seems she’s up for any!

"There's EastEnders, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Emmerdale. I mean, it's just amazing. I don't know, whoever would have me really!"

Rebekah also loves UK drama, and one smash hit police drama in particular has made her want to transform into an Australian cop for a future role.

She said: "I've always wanted to play an Aussie cop!

"I love British cop shows, my husband and I are addicted to Happy Valley with Sarah Lancashire, we love those sorts of shows, so I'd love to play a detective or a cop in one of those types of shows."

The Neighbours finale will air on Friday, July 29 on Channel 5 at 9 pm. Until then Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45 pm and 6 pm on Channel 5. You can also stream on My5.