Neighbours stars Alan Fletcher and Ryan Moloney reveal huge SECRETS about the soap's return
Neighbours legends Alan Fletcher and Ryan Moloney have revealed there is a secret zoom call in the pipeline that will reveal everyone returning to the show.
Neighbours legends Alan Fletcher and Ryan Moloney have revealed that filming will begin soon for the soap's reboot for Amazon Freevee — but first there is a secret zoom call that will be taking place for the returning actors and cast.
The stars, who have played Dr Karl Kennedy and Toadie Rebecchi since the 90s, are both returning to their legendary roles when Neighbours comes back later this year, so we caught up with them to find out all the behind-the-scenes secrets.
"Sadly we can't give you too many teasers because they're religiously keeping us locked up in the code of silence," Alan told What To Watch. "But we were going to have a big zoom call in a few weeks' time where everyone involved in the new show will be there and that's going to be very exciting."
Alan also joked that he is going to take a screengrab of the momentous moment as all the cast and crew returning to the show would all be joining in on the video call —making it a milestone moment for the soap.
But it's not just familiar faces that would be attending the zoom call, Ryan revealed there are likely to be some new faces too... "There will be people from the previous cast who won't be there and we'll all be wondering what's happened to them. But also these new people. I'm looking forward to getting to know all of that kind of stuff."
While we still don't know if the show will pick up from the moment it finished back in August last year, or if there will be a time jump in the storylines, we do know that the scripts for the start of filming will be landing in the actors' hands in a few weeks time.
"We are going to have the zoom call and then the scripts will arrive," Ryan revealed to us, with Alan adding: "Traditionally we get our scripts three weeks before we film."
So with filming looking like it could potentially start by the end of next month, will Neighbours come back as the show we know and love? Alan has promised that Ramsay Street will be as familiar as ever... "The show will return very much as what you know," he told us.
"The audience is the primary focus, and Neighbours knows what its audience loves and wants. It's very rare for Neighbours to vary from what fans expect and ultimately, the show will be the show that people know."
If you can't wait for the new episodes of Neighbours to land in the Autumn, you can stream classic episodes on Amazon Freevee now, as well as the entire 2012 catalogue of episodes, which are available in the same place.
