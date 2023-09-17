Neighbours: Will Mike PROPOSE to Jane?

Is Mike about to pop the question to girlfriend Jane on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 25 September 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The marriage of Karl (played by Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) could be on shaky ground after a SHOCK revelation!



The couple now find themselves at a crossroads...



After much consideration, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) makes a BIG decision that will impact his kids, Nell (now played by Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (now played by Tanner Ellis-Anderson).



How will they react?



Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is ready for a change in her personal life.



While, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) continues to dig into the history of Ramsay Street...

Is Susan and Karl's relationship in trouble on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Airs Tuesday 26 September 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Terese Willis's (Rebekah Elmaloglou) new business venture hits a roadblock, leading to repercussions in her personal life.



Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) struggles with what's been happening at Lassiters plus the truth about how he used to make money in the past.



Mackenzie attempts to push herself out of her comfort zone.



Meanwhile, Karl starts to become worried for the well-being of an old friend...

WHAT is going on between Byron and Reece on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Airs Wednesday 27 September 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) shares a sad update with Karl and Susan at Number 28.



Down at Lassiters, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has a BIG plan to try and impress VIP hotel guest, Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton).



Over in the UK, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Mike Young (Guy Pearce) continue their romantic holiday adventure.



But Mike has something on his mind.



Can he find the right moment to ask Jane an important question?



Back on Ramsay Street, Terese uncovers a secret very close to home...



WHAT is it?

Will Mike find the right moment to ask Jane the BIG question on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Airs Thursday 28 September 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Nell makes a shameful confession that shocks the rest of her family.



WHAT has the teenager done?



Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) and her partner, Remi (Naomi Rukavina), face the consequences of poor communication.



Meanwhile, the couple remain unaware that their teenage son, JJ, has taken a particular interest in the residents of Ramsay Street.



As JJ's secret mission amps up, he gets closer to discovering the truth...



Over in the UK, Mike's plans stall as secrets from the past threaten his and Jane's happiness in the present...

Will Dex find out what his brother JJ is up this week on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee

Classic past episodes are also available to stream