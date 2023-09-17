Neighbours: Will Mike PROPOSE to Jane?
What's happening on Aussie soap Neighbours during the week 25th to 28th September 2023?
Airs Monday 25 September 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
The marriage of Karl (played by Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) could be on shaky ground after a SHOCK revelation!
The couple now find themselves at a crossroads...
After much consideration, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) makes a BIG decision that will impact his kids, Nell (now played by Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (now played by Tanner Ellis-Anderson).
How will they react?
Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is ready for a change in her personal life.
While, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) continues to dig into the history of Ramsay Street...
Airs Tuesday 26 September 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Terese Willis's (Rebekah Elmaloglou) new business venture hits a roadblock, leading to repercussions in her personal life.
Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) struggles with what's been happening at Lassiters plus the truth about how he used to make money in the past.
Mackenzie attempts to push herself out of her comfort zone.
Meanwhile, Karl starts to become worried for the well-being of an old friend...
Airs Wednesday 27 September 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) shares a sad update with Karl and Susan at Number 28.
Down at Lassiters, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has a BIG plan to try and impress VIP hotel guest, Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton).
Over in the UK, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Mike Young (Guy Pearce) continue their romantic holiday adventure.
But Mike has something on his mind.
Can he find the right moment to ask Jane an important question?
Back on Ramsay Street, Terese uncovers a secret very close to home...
WHAT is it?
Airs Thursday 28 September 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Nell makes a shameful confession that shocks the rest of her family.
WHAT has the teenager done?
Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) and her partner, Remi (Naomi Rukavina), face the consequences of poor communication.
Meanwhile, the couple remain unaware that their teenage son, JJ, has taken a particular interest in the residents of Ramsay Street.
As JJ's secret mission amps up, he gets closer to discovering the truth...
Over in the UK, Mike's plans stall as secrets from the past threaten his and Jane's happiness in the present...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Classic past episodes are also available to stream
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.