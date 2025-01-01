Netflix adds binge-worthy conspiracy TV drama about missing passenger plane with 80% Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix has added Departure, a conspiracy drama full of twists about the fate of a missing passenger plane, with an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Departure, which is now on Netflix in the UK (it's available via Apple TV Plus in the US), sees The Good Wife and Next of Kin star Archie Panjabi play accident investigator Kendra Malley.

Recently widowed Kendra faces a race against time to locate Flight 716 and the 256 people on board and work out whether terrorism, pilot error, or another chilling reason is to blame for the incident. Can she find the missing plane and locate survivors? And what really did happen?

(Image credit: Universal)

Talking about Departure, which ran for three seasons between 2020 and 2023, Archie told us: "When I read the first script, I couldn’t put it down, it kept me on the edge of my seat. As soon as you have one culprit, new evidence comes up and you’ve got another. But Kendra keeps an open mind. She's determined to get to the truth. Few women are accident experts so she's a tough cookie. But she has her fair share of powerful people wanting her to fail and her life is put at risk…”

The all-star cast of the British-Canadian co-production includes Christopher Plummer, who made one of his final performances in the show. He plays Howard Lawson, Kendra’s mentor and former boss. Plummer died at the age of 91 on February 5, 2021.

In our interview before his death, Kendra spoke about working with him. "He's a phenomenal actor and has incredible screen presence. Kendra and Howard have an interesting chemistry. Because Christopher's witty, charming and intelligent, it was easy to strike up a bond and we improvised a lot. Sometimes you shouldn’t meet your heroes but meeting Christopher exceeded my expectations."

Departure | Official Trailer | Peacock - YouTube Watch On

If you fancy a fast-paced drama with plenty of twists and perhaps one not to take too seriously, then Departure could be for you. It also boasts a great supporting cast including Dougray Scott (Snatch) and Kris Holden-Ried (The Umbrella Academy).

Departure is on Netflix now in the UK and via Apple TV Plus in the US.

