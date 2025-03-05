Netflix adds forgotten Harlan Coben adaptation — and it might just be his most mind-boggling series yet

Netflix has added a brand new Harlan Coben thriller which is based on a book he wrote back in 2004. But while it might have taken a while to be adapted from novel to screen, it is definitely worth the wait becasue this might just be his most twisty-turny thriller yet.

Following on from hit series like Fool Me Once, Missing You and Safe, Just One Look will have you gripped from the very beginning as it follows the story of Greta (Maria Dębska), a wife and mother whose life unravels when she discovers a sinister photograph of her husband mixed up with some vacation photos she's had printed.

But this is no accidental mix-up, because not only does the photo show a younger version of her husband, but he is with a young woman who has ominously had her face crossed out.

Within hours of showing the photo to her husband, he vanishes into thin air and soon Greta finds herself caught up in a web of secrets that she never could have predicted. As Greta finds her life and also her children's lives in danger, her digging forces her to question everything she once believed.

Greta is devastated when her husband Jacek is kidnapped. (Image credit: Netflix)

Just One Look, which was made by Netflix Poland and filmed entirely in Warsaw last year, is totally addictive viewing just like all Harlan Coben adaptations. But, with the mind-boggling plot more complex than ever, this six-part series promises to have you gripped right until the very end.

Thankfully, this isn't the only Harlan Coben series we have to look forward to. Shortly after Missing You landed on Netflix in January, the streamer announced another adaptation is in the works, this time of Coben's 2019 novel, Run Away.

Run Away follows the story of Simon, a seemingly lucky man with a loving wife and kids, a great job, and a beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige runs away, and everything falls apart.

When Simon finds Paige, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But things aren't as simple as they seem because Paige isn’t alone.

Soon an argument escalates into shocking violence that will shatter Simon’s life all over again. His search for Paige will take Simon into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.

All six episodes of Just One Look are available on Netflix now.