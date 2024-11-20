Netflix adds season 2 of music reality show rated 95% on Rotten Tomatoes after long five-year wait

It's hard to believe that Rhythm + Flow season 1 premiered back in 2019 on Netflix. Now after a five-year hiatus, Rhythm + Flow season 2 finally premieres on the streamer on Wednesday, November 20, with the first four episodes. The next three episodes roll out on November 27, and the final three episodes debut on December 4.

If you were a fan of season 1, which is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 95%, we should warn you that the new season not only brings about new contestants, but new judges as well. During season 1, Grammy-award-winning rappers T.I., Cardi B and Chance the Rapper helped judge the competition, offering insightful critique and inspirational words. This time around though on Rhythm + Flow season 2, the judges' panel consists of Grammy-winning artists Ludacris and DJ Khaled, and Grammy-nominated femcee Latto.

Also different this go-around are the special guests popping up to lend their expertise to the young rappers. Season 2 features appearances from famous hip-hop artists like Busta Rhymes, Big Sean, Remy Ma, Mr. Porter, Royce Da 5’9” and GloRilla. Perhaps the cherry on top, this season also sees the best-selling rapper of all time aid the contestants when Eminem stops by.

Now the lineup of stars may have changed for season 2, but the premise of the series remains the same. Talented rappers looking for their big break compete head-to-head to prove they are better than the competition and have what it takes to be the next big hip-hop artist on the scene. Throughout the season, they are mentored and judged by legends and popular artists already in the genre, and time will only tell which of the competitors has what it takes to win the $250,000 grand prize. You can check out the trailer for the season and get a rundown of the rappers competing in the clips below.

Rhythm + Flow Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 | Cast Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

By the way, curious to know what happened to the season 1 winner, D Smoke? As it turns out, he released his Black Habits album in 2020, and it was nominated for both a Grammy and a NAACP Image Award. He’s also been featured in Mayor of Kingstown season 2 and Mayor of Kingstown season 3 as Raphael.

Rhythm + Flow season 2 streams exclusively on Netflix. There are several options to choose from for would-be Netflix subscribers.