Netflix documentary Avicii – I’m Tim delves into the life of the late Swedish DJ

You already know Avicii: the Swedish DJ and record producer is an enduring icon in the EDM genre thanks to hit tracks like "Levels," "Wake Me Up," "Silhouettes," "Hey Brother" and “I Could Be the One," among others. But a new Netflix documentary — dropping today, December 31, on the streamer — will invite viewers to better get to know the man behind those famous beats.

Directed by Swedish filmmaker Henrik Burman, Avicii – I’m Tim chronicles the career and creative ups and downs of Tim Bergling, "a shy and insecure boy who, without realizing it, suddenly created one of the world’s most loved artists — Avicii," per Netflix. The 95-minute doc is powered by never-before-seen archive footage and interviews with not only Avicii's close colleagues and collaborators like Chris Martin, Nile Rodgers and David Guetta, but also with Bergling himself, before his untimely death by suicide in April 2018 at the age of 28.

"Through unique home movies and a huge private archive, we get to follow Tim on a winding journey through life - from the very first breath at the maternity ward in Stockholm in 1989 to the tragic end in Oman in 2018," reads a Netflix press release. "This is a film where Tim himself is the narrator and he shares his inner self in a way we haven't heard before. Through himself and everyone close to him - family, artist colleagues and best friends - we get to know Tim - the boy behind Avicii - for the first time."

Avicii - I'm Tim lands on Netflix alongside Avicii - My Last Show, a concert movie of Bergling's last show in Ibiza's Ushuaïa, offering fans a chance to relive his final performance. To watch both the new documentary as well as the concert film, you're going to need access to Netflix. Current subscription plans include "Standard with ads" for $6.99 per month, the commercial-free "Standard" option for $15.49 per month, and the "Premium" plan for $22.99.

Avicii – I'm Tim | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Avicii – I'm Tim above before tuning into the DJ doc beginning today on Netflix.