New on Netflix Dec 28 - Jan 3: our expert picks 7 Originals to watch over the New Year break

The New Year is on the horizon, and if you've been clamoring for something new on Netflix worth watching after the quiet Christmas break, then you're in luck as the streamer's output is picking up once again.

Every week I round up the best new shows, movies and specials coming to Netflix to bring you a curated list of the top picks. This week I'm looking at new Originals coming between Saturday, December 28 and Friday, January 3.

There are a lot more options than last week but it's weighted heavily towards non-fiction programming. So I've got a music documentary, a dark lifestyle doc movie and two reality shows. But for those of you who want something more fictional, there are still a series and two movies for you.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week.

Avicii - I'm Tim

Music doc lands on Tuesday, December 31 alongside concert show

(Image credit: Netflix)

First up, we have a documentary about Tim Bergling. You might know Bergling better by his stage name Avicii, as the popular Swedish DJ and producer who passed away in 2018.

Avicii - I'm Tim is a feature documentary about how Bergling began his musical career, and it follows him right to the end as it charts his ups and downs.

You can watch Avicii - I'm Tim on Netflix from Tuesday, December 31. It lands alongside Avicii - My Last Show, a concert movie of Bergling's final performance.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Harlan Coben's Missing You

Mystery series debuts on Wednesday, January 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

Harlan Coben series have become a staple of Netflix's early-year roster and 2025's one is called Missing You.

This series is about a detective whose missing fiancé seemingly resurfaces after a decade. She has to investigate his return alongside some other murders and secrets.

You can watch all of Missing You on Netflix from Wednesday, January 1.

The Love Scam

Italian romantic comedy movie lands on Wednesday, January 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our first international movie of the year is The Love Scam, which hails from Italy.

The Love Scam is about two down-on-their-luck brothers, who need a lot of money to save their home. In order to raise these funds they try to scam an heiress with a lot of money, but this plan backfires when love gets in the way.

The Love Scam is a svelte 100 minutes long and you'll be able to stream it on Netflix from We

Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever

Documentary movie arrives on Wednesday, January 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who doesn't want to grapple with their mortality on the first day of a new year?

Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever is about Bryan Johnson, a man who's spent his entire life engaging in wellness techniques and practices to try and stay young. It'll also look at whether this is improving his quality of life, or affecting poeple around him.

It seems to be the rare Netflix documentary that isn't just a puff piece on its subject, and it was directed by the same person as the fantastic Fyre doc from a few years ago. You can watch it on Netflix from Wednesday, January 1.

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law season 2

Brazilian reality series returns on Thursday, January 2

Possibly an even more horrifying watch than the above entry, depending on who you are, reality series Stranded with my Mother-in-Law returns this week.

This Brazilian reality show is about new families who are stranded in a tropical location, and have to learn to deal with overbearing in-laws in order to win.

All episodes of Stranded with my Mother-in-Law season 2 land on Netflix on Thursday, January 2.

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Animated comedy movie arrives on Friday, January 3

(Image credit: BBC and Aardman Animations)

The second feature-length Wallace and Gromit movie is here in Vengeance Most Fowl.

The movie is all about Wallace's increasingly extravagant inventions. One of these, a smart gnome, develops a mind of its own and terrorizes the neighborhood, and Gromit has to face off against this creation and its mastermind.

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl lands on Netflix on Thursday, January 3, everywhere except in the UK where it's available via BBC iPlayer.

Love is Blind: Germany

Reality dating spin-off arrives on Friday, January 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest spin-off of dating show Love is Blind is here with the German version.

As always, Love is Blind: Germany is about 30 single people who are put in pods so they can connect and get to know people without bringing their appearance into consideration. They'll have to plan a wedding once they find someone they like.

Love is Blind: Germany arrives to Netflix on Friday, January