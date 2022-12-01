Netflix drops 'global event' Harry & Meghan documentary series trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the subjects of a new documentary.

Harry & Meghan is a new documentary series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

With their relationship and subsequent marriage making headlines and being so high profile, the Netflix series will explore every milestone of their relationship from first dating to marriage, to having children, up to the present day following their decision to step back from the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in Montecito, California, with their children Archie and Lilibet. They previously resided at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, before deciding to relocate.

According to Netflix, the series "explores the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family."

They add: "The series includes interviews with family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large."

News of the series was confirmed on social media, with Netflix writing: "Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix" alongside a short trailer where we see the Duke and Duchess speaking about their experiences.

This isn't the only documentary series to focus on Harry and Meghan, as Netflix also has Prince Harry's Story: Four Royal Weddings which explores his life before marriage, and The Royal Wives of Windsor explores women who have married into the royal family, but this upcoming documentary is told from both the couple's perspectives.

We don't yet have a confirmed release date for Harry & Meghan, but the streaming service has teased that "even the most plugged-in fans and followers of their story have never heard it told like this before".

The series is directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, who is known for her work on Lost Girls, What Happened, Miss Simone? and The Handmaid's Tale.

Executive producers working on the project include Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Angus Wall.

Harry & Meghan is coming soon to Netflix.