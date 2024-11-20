Netflix has just added your next crime thriller obsession — a coming of age drama about a missing teenager

Netflix has added Adoration, a new coming of age mystery drama about a 16 year-old vanishing - and with a gripping storyline and cliff-hanger episodes, this series is is set to be your next binge-worthy box set.

The Italian six-part thriller centres around the story of missing teenager Elena, whose disappearance has cast a shadow over the small costal community of Agro Pontino.

Given Elena's rebellious nature, both the police and her friends think this is yet another attempt to get attention and escape from a stifling province... but they are wrong.

The new series, which lands worldwide today, Wednesday, November 20, is a young-adult drama about a group of teenage girls and boys during the summer that will change their lives forever - and one they will never, ever forget.

The official Netflix synopsis for the series reads: "School has just finished and tourists are beginning to arrive at the beautiful beaches of Sabaudia, when Elena, who is crazy desire to escape the Agropontino province, disappears.

"Each of Elena's friends knows something they are not saying and has a secret connection with the missing girl that may have something to do with her mysterious disappearance.

"It will be the beginning of a journey that, between suspicions and revelations, will lead each of the boys coming to terms with the truth of their relationships and their emotional education."

(Image credit: Netflix/CAMILLA CATTABRIGA)

As with many TV shows, especially thrillers, Adoration is based on a novel. Alice Urciuolo's 'Adorazione' was released in 2020 and was turned into a TV show by several writers including as Donatella Diamanti, Tommaso Matano, Giovanni Galassi, Gianluca Gloria, and Francesca Tozzi.

You can stream all six episodes of Adoration on Netflix now.