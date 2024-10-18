Netflix is selling Heartstopper Nick Nelson's coat, Robbie Williams' pants… and much more!

Netflix is selling Nick Nelson's coat from "the incredibly sweet snow scene" in Heartstopper, Robbie Williams' signed pants, and much much more in an online auction.

It's not because Netflix needs the cash, rather it's raising money for mental health charity Mind. If you want to buy Nick's coat, as worn by actor Kit Connor, then you're going to need deep pockets as bids have topped £18,000 at the time of writing! You still have time to bid on the auction hosted on eBay as it goes on until Monday, October 21.

The description reads: "As seen in season 1 of the much loved Heartstopper. This is Nick Nelson's (size Small) coat from the incredibly sweet snow scene.

"Filmed on the day the cast was first publicly announced, the behind the scenes story of this moment is all the more meaningful and memorable for those involved.

"Also included is Kit's folded up script for this scene, which we found in the pocket!”

You could own a bit of Heartstopper history (Image credit: Netflix)

If £18,000 seems a bit steep, then there a number of cheaper items in the auction including erm Robbie's pants. They're signed too! The item is described thus: "Robbie Williams documentary Versace pants (not worn) signed by Robbie Williams". A lot of people seem keen to own Robbie's pants with the bidding currently just over £5,000.

OK, so that's too much as well?! Well, the Margaret Thatcher suit Gillian Anderson wore in The Crown is currently going for just over £1,500

You can buy Jeff's watch from Kaos! (Image credit: Netflix)

Personally, I think this item sounds quite cool: Zeus's watch replica from Kaos episode one. It's signed by star Jeff Goldblum and you also get the script from episode one. The bidding is currently just over £300 on the watch and script.

"Channel Zeus — the vengeful King of the Gods — every time you check the time by bidding for this not-necessarily-real-gold watch that's been signed by actual Jeff Goldblum," reads the description.

There are also items from Bridgerton, Black Mirror, Sex Education, The Gentleman and One Day, so it's well worth a look. And remember if you do buy anything the money goes to a very good cause.