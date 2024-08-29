Kaos episode 1 recap: welcome to the land of the Gods

Kaos' episode 1 begins with Prometheus (Stephen Dillane) explaining over voiceover why he's a prisoner: he knows too much about Zeus (Jeff Goldblum), the king of the Gods, who lives on Mount Olympus.

After describing Zeus as a "transcendent, unmitigated b******," Prometheus says a plan is under way to bring him down, which involves three humans and a prophecy. One of the humans in this plan is Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), but she has no idea of the part she's to play in Zeus' downfall. Outside a supermarket, she saves Cassandra (Billie Piper) from being arrested for shoplifting. Cassandra then tells Riddy today is the day she'll finally leave her husband, the musician Orpheus (Killian Scott), who she has fallen out of love with.

Is Zeus' reckoning finally upon him? What else happens in Kaos' episode 1? Read below to find out.

Zeus' concern

On Mount Olympus, Zeus worries about The Meander, a divine structure that as long as it flows means Zeus will reign. His wife/sister Hera (Janet McTeer) calms his concerns.

As a new monument to the Gods is unveiled on Earth, Zeus watches from above. But the monument has been desecrated and replaced by mounds of excrement, as well as a sign that reads, "F*** the Gods." Zeus reacts furiously, insisting he's going to wipe the humans off the face of the Earth. But Hera again talks him down, insisting humans are not a threat to him.

After noticing a new wrinkle on his forehead, Zeus teleports Prometheus to Mount Olympus, removing him from his previous situation of being chained to the side of a mountain while an eagle ate his liver. Zeus believes the prophecy, which states "a line appears, the order wanes, the family falls, and Kaos reigns," is coming to pass; especially as Zeus saw a blip in the Meander. Prometheus reminds Zeus he's king of the Gods, nothing can harm him, and the prophecy can't come to pass because they are for humans. Zeus teleports Prometheus back to the cliff, but calls Prometheus his only friend in the world.

Prometheus admits over voiceover he was lying to Zeus. The prophecy can come to pass and he can be destroyed. Certain people just need to open their eyes.

Dionysius wants more

Zeus' son Dionysus (Nathan Rizwan), the god of pleasure, madness and wild frenzy, parties away. As half-mortal (Dionysus' mother was human), Hera despises him. She even turned his mother into a bee.

Dionysus is bored with his job and wants to have more responsibility. But Zeus and Hera call him lightweight. This provokes Dionysus to verbally attack Hera. So Zeus telepathically makes Dionysus repeatedly hurt himself.

Dionysus promises he's going to show Zeus what he's capable of.

Riddy confesses

Aurora Perrineau in Kaos (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Despite promising to attend Orpheus' concert, Riddy goes to a church to divulge her darkest thoughts and feelings. These confessions are kept by Hera, as they give her power and soothe her absent heart.

Riddy sits opposite a woman, who has had her tongue chopped off. This is her mother, who has given up her life for the Gods. Riddy admits to her unresponsive mother she's not in love with Orpheus anymore. She's not even herself anymore, only Orpheus' wife and muse. She needs to leave him, but she can't.

Riddy asks her silent mother for advice. She writes a prophecy on a piece of paper that Riddy just laughs at. Riddy says the Gods don't care about them and screams out that she defies the Gods.

When Riddy walks out of the church she again passes Cassandra. Riddy stops to speak to her, only to be hit by a speeding bus. As passers-by scream in shock at Riddy's death, Cassandra remarks, "I told you you'd leave him today … You leave everyone today." Prometheus explains no two prophecies are ever the same. But we see Riddy was given the same prophecy as Zeus.

Orpheus falls apart

When Orpheus learns of Riddy's death he breaks down in tears. At her funeral, Orpheus prays to Hades, God of Death, to give her safe passage so her soul can transition. Dionysus, overhearing the prayer, realizes his purpose is to help Orpheus.

Orpheus, desperate to get Riddy back, becomes a drunken mess and buys a gun. He goes to the beach and puts the gun to his head to kill himself and join Riddy in death. But as he's about to pull the trigger, he is shocked by the appearance of Dionysus and accidentally shoots him instead. Unable to be killed by a bullet because he's a God, Dionysus tells Orpheus there's a way from him to see Riddy again without dying.

The plan is coming together

Prometheus explains only humans can receive prophecies, but Zeus used to be human. This is why he can be destroyed by humans. Prometheus has been waiting thousands of years for the right people to be in the right place at the right time. This is their only chance to fulfill the prophecy.

The Meander blips, as Riddy's soul travels on a boat, alongside dozens of recently deceased people, towards the Frame.

All episodes of Kaos are now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.