Kaos episode 2 recap: Orpheus tries to save Riddy

Kaos episode 2 opens up in a nightclub. As the night comes to an end, we're introduced to bartender Caneus (Misia Butler), as he tries to run away from a group of assailants. They shoot him with a crossbow and tell him he's dishonored the Gods and his tribe. As Caneus dies, the group reveals Caneus' mother is also present. Caneus looks at her as he succumbs to his injuries.

Who is Caneus? What relevancy does he have to Kaos' story? What else happens in Kaos episode 2? Read on below to find out.

Dionysus helps Orpheus

A hungover Orpheus (Killian Scott) wakes up to find his house is a mess. After briefly thinking he dreamt him, Orpheus finds Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) in his kitchen. Dionysus says they're going to get Riddy (Aurora Perrineau) back from the underworld. They have to move quick, though, as Orpheus has to find her before she goes through the Frame.

Dionysus lies and tells Orpheus he's helping him because he likes his music. However he's actually doing it to prove to Zeus (Jeff Goldblum) and Hera (Janet McTeer) that he's not lightweight.

Dionysus takes Orpheus to the Cave — where desperate people compete to gain access to the underworld. Orpheus is initially furious, as he insists the Cave is a scam; no one has ever returned from the Underworld. But Dionysus says Orpheus can do it, he just has to pass the quiz, then he can cheat death, go to the underworld and try to become the first person to bring someone back.

Riddy's underworld journey

Riddy travels along the River Styx in the Underworld. Hades (David Thewlis), the God of Death, tells the passengers that their devotion to the Gods has paid off. The more devotion they paid to the Gods on Earth, the more glorious their next life will be. This concerns Riddy, because she defied the Gods before she died.

At the end of the boat's journey, Caneus pulls Riddy out of the crowd of people before she can try and make it through the Frame. Over voiceover, Prometheus (Stephen Dillane) reveals Caneus is the second of the three humans that will help bring Zeus down.

Zeus has issues

After previously being told by Dionysus that none of his children like him, Zeus calls all of them, but none answer. It isn't for lack of trying, as Zeus has constantly been impregnating women on Earth in an attempt to have a child who will actually like him. Zeus goes to see his latest pregnant lover, only to discover Hera has impersonated him (in more than just looks). She accelerates the woman giving birth. Once the child is born Hera turns the lover into a bee and tells Zeus to kill the baby, which he duly does.

Later, Zeus looks to enact a little revenge of his own. He tells Hades and his wife Persephone (Rakie Ayola), the Queen of the Underworld, that he wants to send a message to the people who desecrated his monument.

After walking around Earth and noticing the people are happy, Zeus tells Prometheus they should be scared and worship him. Zeus believes he's been too lax and now wants to terrorize Earth, even suggesting he's going to kill half of the population. Prometheus tries to talk him out of it, but Zeus just transports him back to being chained on the mountain. Prometheus says Riddy needs to speed up.

Riddy is stuck

Debi Mazar in Kaos (Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

Turns out Riddy can't go through the Frame because Orpheus — her coin bearer — didn't bury her with her coin. She is stuck in limbo for 200 years and will soon be assigned a job processing new dead people. Riddy insists there was a mistake, especially as her mother sacrificed herself for the Gods. But she's told the Gods owe her nothing.

Medusa (Debi Mazar) promotes Caneus to be a diver, someone who eases the passage for the new dead across the River Lethe. But Caneus doesn't want the job, as he's still waiting for his mother to die and go through the underworld so he can meet her.

Riddy runs into the river to try to go through the Frame, but her lack of a coin means the water won’t rise. Realizing Orpheus really did bury her without her coin, Riddy breaks down in tears. Caneus tries to console her and promises it gets better.

Over voiceover Prometheus says Riddy is exactly where she needs to be and has met who she needs to meet.

The quiz

Orpheus gives his wedding ring to pay the quiz fee. In part one of the quiz he has to remember every freckle, blemish and mark on Riddy's skin. In part two he has to sing of his love for her, but without using voice. So Orpheus plays a beautiful song on the piano.

Lacey (Eddie Izzard), one of the judges deciding if Orpheus can go to the Underworld, then throws a knife through Orpheus' hand. They say Orpheus has done something wrong. Orpheus still has Riddy's coin in his pocket. He took it out of her mouth at her funeral so he'd have a chance to find her in the Underworld. Accused of being selfish, Lacey says Orpheus' game is over. Orpheus apologies to Dionysus, but Dionysus says keeping the coin was an act of love.

Dionysus asks Lacey what they can do to get to the Underworld. Lacey will allow Orpheus in if Dionysus gives Lacey the watch Dionysus took from Zeus. (Zeus is looking for it too, as he calls it his "lucky" watch and needs it before he can enact his plan to scare Earth.) Orpheus convinces Dionysus to give up the watch, which allows Orpheus and Dionysus into the Underworld.

All episodes of Kaos are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.