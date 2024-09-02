Kaos ending explained: Does Zeus stay in control?

Kaos' eighth and final episode opens with a reminder of Zeus' (Jeff Goldblum) prophecy: "A line appears, the Order wanes, the Family falls, and Kaos reigns."

After dreaming that he was mortal again, Zeus wakes up to Hera (Janet McTeer) trying to calm him. He strangles her, though, insisting it wasn't a dream, it was a vision. Zeus decides to go and see the Fates, so he can stop them before it's too late.

Will Zeus succeed? Will Prometheus (Stephen Dillane) finally get to see his downfall? Here's what happens in Kaos' final episode and Kaos ending explained...

Caeneus

Caeneus (Misia Butler) asks Medusa (Debi Mazar) why they're destroying people in the Underworld. Medusa says Caeneus isn't supposed to know the full picture, only Riddy (Aurora Perrineau). She says there's a plan and greater good beyond Caeneus. He's told to just keep his head down and not do anything stupid.

Caeneus tries to stop people going through the Frame. But no-one will listen. Then Myrina (Amanda Hadingue) appears. She says she's there to lead Caeneus through the Frame so he can fulfill his prophecy. Caeneus follows Myrina and he's suddenly able to sink in the water.

Caeneus insists the Frame is a lie, but Myrina says it isn't. They both go through it and are turned into stone like the others.

Watching from above, a shocked Prometheus doesn't understand. He was told that when Caeneus went through the Frame he'd be protected. He shakes his head, as he surmises that the plan has failed and he's never going to be free.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zeus takes control

Zeus arrives at The Cave, where he sits opposite The Fates. They already know that Zeus wants to destroy them. After much back and forth, the Fates help Zeus to kill them. As they burn alive, Zeus notices that Lachy (Eddie Izzard) has his watch. Lachy returns it, revealing that Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) gave it away. The Cave then explodes, which leaves a watching Prometheus in disbelief.

Family Meeting

Hera holds a meeting with Persephone (Rakie Ayola), Poseidon (Cliff Curtis), and Dionysus to discuss Zeus' recent actions. When Zeus walks in, Hera says they're all worried he's going to destroy everything they’ve built together and that he needs to stop.

But Zeus already knew about the meeting. He hands out bottles of Meander water. He says they've all be drinking too much from it. From now on, their consumption will be rationed.

Zeus tells them that he’s destroyed the Fates and the world will no longer have any prophecies. Hera is in disbelief, asking what will happen to world without fate or intrinsic order. Zeus says he will make order, as he’s already taken a world of chaos and made it make sense. He says there's no need for fate. But there is for loyalty. He doesn’t trust any here, though.

Zeus asks Dionysus why Lacy had his watch. Dionysus says he did gave it to Lachy for love, so a mortal could get his wife back from the Underworld. Zeus reminds Dionysus that they can't bring people back from the dead. He says that love shouldn’t be admired, because it's a weakness. He then kills Dionysus’ cat, to remind him of that message.

Zeus then sets fires to Hera’s bees, the mothers of his children, insisting that she won’t control him anymore. In the process, he kills Dionysus' mother, too.

Poseidon confesses his love for Hera in front of everyone and asks her to come with him. Hera rejects him, insisting that she's his queen.

Zeus says that he's going to take control of Earth, the Underworld, the sea, and everything from now on.

Hades tries to help

Hades (David Thewlis) isn’t present at the meeting because he has disappeared. EvenPersephone doesn’t know where he is.

Hades pays a visit to Medusa (Debi Mazar). He says he has a plan for how to improve and restore the Underworld. He asks Medusa to help Persephone. When Medusa asks where he's going, Hades responds, "To defy my Brother."

Hades goes into the Nothing and tries to resurrect Nax (Daniel Monks), but can’t.

Caeneus breaks free

A line appears on Caeneus, which breaks him free from the stone. He hugs Myrina (Amanda Hadingue), who is still stone. But his love for her breaks her free, too.

Watching from the side, a stunned Hades asks Caeneus how he renewed a human soul.

Orpheus

Charon (Ramon Tikaram) takes Orpheus (Killian Scott) and Riddy back to Earth. On their journey, Orpheus says he knows Riddy loves Caeneus. Riddy finally admits that she's no longer in love with Orpheus and was planning to leave him. She says that they should both begin again back on Earth.

Orpheus and Riddy arrive back on Earth and they go their separate ways. Riddy walks into Cassandra (Billie Piper) who reveals that she’s a prophet. Cassandra tellsRiddy that she's a prophet, too. She has to go to Ari (Leila Farzad) and set the living free. Caeneus will do the same with the dead.

Will chaos reign?

Zeus pays a visit to Prometheus, who is still chained to the side of a mountain. Suddenly, Prometheus disappears. Zeus wonders where he went, as he didn’t transport him away.

It's the Fates who have set Prometheus free. Zeus finds Prometheus sat on his throne. Zeus tries to transport Prometheus away. But his powers no longer work. Suddenly, the Meander collapses. Prometheus tells Zeus, "Sorry, my friend. It’s happening. Kaos is coming."

Even Hera has left Zeus. On Earth, she calls someone and remarks, "Darling, it’s Mommy. Gather the troops and make up a spare bed." She and the Tacticas then walk away defiantly.

A new order

Ari drags Glaucus' body to her mother Pas (Shila Ommi), telling her that this is her son. She says Minos (Stanley Townsend) imprisoned and then killed him for the Gods. She then admits to killing Minos. Pas hugs her.

Now Krete's ruler, Ari says she wants to change the island. She says she’s not going to rule for the Gods.

Ari tells Andromache (Amanda Douge) that she’ll rebuild Troy and destroy Olympus.

Dionysus stands outside the Royal Palace and contemplates whether to go inside and help the humans.