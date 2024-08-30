Kaos episode 6 recap: Orpheus' final test

At The Cave, Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) is on the receiving end of a punch from Anatole's (Robert Emms) grieving widow Klara (Gabby Wong) after the God asks for an update on Orpheus' (Killian Scott) efforts in the Underworld. However, after that faux pas, Dionysus sees Orpheus has crossed the Styx and is getting closer and closer to Riddy.

Do they reunite? We break down everything that happens in Kaos episode 6.

Riddy and Caeneus realize their purpose

Riddy (Aurora Perrineau) has nightmares about the dead bodies, what Hades (David Thewlis) did to Nax (Daniel Monks), defying the Gods and watching her mother have her tongue chopped off. Caeneus (Misha Butler) can't sleep either. Caeneus tells Riddy he defied the Gods, too, by changing.

In a flashback, Caeneus' best friend is killed when he returns to the Amazon. Caeneus' mother then convinces Caeneus to leave to Krete. That way Caeneus can safely transition to a male. Caeneus tells Riddy that even though he knows his mother loved him, she betrayed him for the Gods. Caeneus says f*** the Gods. Riddy curses them as well and then kisses him, leading to the pair having sex..

Afterward, Riddy and Caeneus share their prophecies. They realize they have the same ones, even though that's supposed to be impossible. Riddy believes their prophecies have something to do with the Nothing. Remembering Cassandra's (Billie Piper) words from the day she died, Riddy tells Caeneus she thinks there is no renewal, everyone who goes through the Frame ends up in the Nothing and the Gods have been lying to them.

Prometheus (Stephan Dillane) tells the audience, "Bingo."

Riddy says she and Caeneus have to go back to the Nothing. But Caeneus says they should go to the River Lethe and stop people going through the Frame.

Hades confronts Zeus

Rakie Ayola in Kaos (Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

Hades and Persephone (Rakie Ayola) sit with Zeus, Hera (Janet McTeer) and Poseidon (Cliff Curtis) about the mass of dead bodies, which could tear the Underworld, Olympus and the Earth apart. Hades thinks the prophecy is coming true and Zeus is helping it to do so. The Underworld can't take the strain that Zeus is putting on it. Persephone says they have to start again, and allow a baseline level of renewal, for the safety and preservation of them all. Zeus refuses.

When Hades starts to sweat, Zeus tells him to swim, even though he hates it. Persephone watches on, concerned, while Zeus sits on the edge of the pool. Hades tells Zeus he's becoming like their father and that Zeus must reset the frame. If he won't, Hades will. But Zeus thinks Hades wants to replace him. He sets him on fire, but is sure not to kill him. Zeus tells Hades and Persephone to do their jobs. When Zeus leaves, Persephone tells Hera she’s going to find a way to kill Zeus.

When they're alone, Hera tells Zeus that Hades was right: he is acting like their father.

Zeus' new plan

Zeus tells Prometheus humans are not the problem: he needs to destroy the Fates. Prometheus says doing that could destroy the entire world.

Zeus comes up with a new plan. He needs to get Minos (Stanley Townsend) to kill his son Glaucus/the Minotaur, which would defy his prophecy. This would allow Zeus to then defy his own prophecy, which according to Lacy (Eddie Izzard) is something that can occasionally happen.

Hera joins Poseidon to tell Minos to kill his son. At first Minos is reluctant. But when Hera says she'll torture and kill Ari (Leila Farzad) if he doesn't, Minos agrees. Hera gives Minos a special knife to help.

How the Gods were created

Over voiceover, Prometheus reveals how the Gods were created. Zeus hated his father Kronos. After years of torment, he killed him with such passion that, at the point of Kronos' death, Zeus absorbed his father's soul. It gave him so much power that Zeus wanted to absorb more and more souls.

Zeus killed repeatedly so that he could steal the soul of everyone he murdered. When he got tired of all the killing, the Frame was invented to harvest and liquidize human souls. The Gods drink this liquid to stay immortal.

Orpheus in the Wilderness

Charon (Ramon Tikaram) takes Orpheus to the Wilderness, his final test. Charon has to leave Orpheus there alone, though he doesn't know exactly what Orpheus has to do, as no-one has ever got this far before.

A dehydrated Orpheus struggles through the Wilderness. He finds a puddle of water. When he tries to drink it it turns to sand, then to blood. He's haunted by the death of Anatole.

A stranger offers Orpheus some water. But if he drinks it he can't get Riddy back. He refuses, saying he'd rather die trying to save Riddy. After making this decision, a door appears. Orpheus walks through it and he's immediately at the Asphodel, the complex where Riddy lives and works. Orpheus is taken to Riddy. When she opens the door, she's in shock, while Orpheus looks overjoyed.

Everyone in The Cave, except Dionysus, celebrates Orpheus' success. Dionysus goes to see Poseidon to tell him about Orpheus' progress, only to walk in on him having sex with Hera.

It's happening

Prue (Rosie Cavaliero) tells Medusa (Debi Mazar) about the presence of Orpheus. Medusa calls Charon and tells him the man with the mark is here. Charon already knows. He says Prometheus was telling the truth, then Medusa responds, "It's happening. Someone is finally going back."

Even though he's still hanging from the chains on the side of the mountain, Prometheus can't help but smile at the progress.

All episodes of Kaos are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.