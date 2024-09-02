Kaos episode 7 recap: Riddy comes to a shocking realization

Kaos episode 7 begins with Caeneus' mother Myrina (Amanda Hadingue) lifting weights in the tiny home she once shared with her child. When she opens the door, she's greeted by Riddy's mother (Michelle Greenidge), holding a sign that reads, "Today’s the day."

Myrina gets in a ready-made ditch, puts her death coin in her mouth, then shoots herself in the head.

How will Myrina get involved in Kaos's plot? Here's what else happens in the penultimate episode of Kaos.

Riddy doesn't want to go

Medusa (Debi Mazar) processes Orpheus into the system. Riddy (Aurora Perrineau) and Caeneus (Misia Butler) sit in the office, too. Orpheus apologizes to Riddy for not burying her with her coin. He's there to take Riddy back to life so they can start again.

Riddy says she can't come back with Orpheus because she has things to do in the Underworld. Orpheus doesn't understand. He says they have the Gods on their side, as Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) helped him get down to the Underworld. Riddy is confused.

When Orpheus is called to a meeting with Hades (David Thewlis), Medusa tells Riddy that she has to return to Earth, as the rebels of the Gods, who see the Gods for what they are, have been waiting for her. She can help save the world from Zeus.

Riddy doesn't want to go. But Caeneus convinces her to. Caeneus says he'll stop people going through the Frame. But Riddy has to go back to Earth and tell them what she saw in the Underworld and to tell people to live their lives for themselves, not for the Gods. To tell them that all the best things are human. She decides to go. They kiss. Riddy promises to visit Caeneus' mother.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

It was a lie

Orpheus meets with Hades, who congratulates him on getting this far. But he says no-one can get back to Earth. It's impossible. Hades says the final test is for Orpheus to convince him to leave, and he hasn't. Orpheus pleads. He says he would die so Riddy can live. But Hades says Riddy has to remain dead. Orpheus can stay in the Underworld, though, which he accepts.

Medusa says Orpheus "f***ed that up" and needed to do better. Persephone (Rakie Ayola) tells Hades that he missed a chance to send Zeus a message by sending Orpheus back. Hades says doing so would have been an act of War. But Persephone says the War has already begun. Hades insists some things have to remain sacred and they can't bring the dead back to life. He believes the solution to their issues is in the Nothing. He's going to save some of the souls, renew them, and send them back to Earth. Persephone tells a still injured Hades that he needs to rest and get his strength back up before he starts, though.

But Persephone goes behind Hades' back. She tells Medusa to get Orpheus and Riddy for her.

Truce

Poseidon (Cliff Curtis) tells Dionysus that they've been summoned for a family barbecue by Zeus (Jeff Goldblum). Poseidon asks Dionysus not to tell Zeus about him having sex with Hera (Janet McTeer). Dionysus agrees, but only if Poseidon doesn't tell Zeus about Orpheus (Killian Scott) being in the Underworld.

Poseidon confesses he's in love with Hera. Dionysus asks what love feels like. When Poseidon describes it, Dionysus says he wants that feeling.

Even though Hera doesn’t trust Dionysus, Poseidon insists they have to. Poseidon then asks Hera to leave Zeus. But Hera says she belongs in that house.

The BBQ, which Hades isn't invited to, is being held so they can watch Minos kill his son and defy his prophecy. Poseidon insists that Minos will kill his son.

Ari wants answers

Daedalus (Mat Fraser) says Glaucus slowly became the Minotaur over time, as he would bite guards, and attack jailers until eventually he killed a man. Minos (Stanley Townsend) grew impressed and realized he could make the Minotaur a weapon. So Daedalus made Glaucus a mask and some horns to turn him into the Minotaur, all while caring for him.

Fight

Daedalus takes Ari to see Glaucus. But just as they’re about to enter his cage, Minos presses the button to open it. Glaucus kills Daedalus as Ari runs away for safety.

Minos walks into the prison carrying his knife. Glaucus comes face to face with Ari. She tries to calm him down, saying that they’re twins. He looks at her intrigued. He sniffs her. He calms. She takes off his mask. Glaucus begins to cry. So does Ari.

All the while Minos gets closer with the knife. Minos tells Ari to move away from Glaucus, saying that he’s a danger to them all. Ari tells Minos she knows about his real prophecy — "Your end begins in the marital bed: The first child to draw breath will kill you dead." Minos says he didn't have a choice and had to imprison Glaucus, adding that killing Glaucus is a task from the Gods.

Ari screams fuck the Gods. Glaucus lunges at Minos. They fight. Minos stabs Glaucus, slices his throat, and kills him. A watching Zeus celebrates.

Minos tells Ari the Gods are on their side. When Minos reminds Ari she came out screaming, which means Glacus was born blue and not breathing, Ari stabs Minos and kills him, fulfilling his prophecy.

On Mount Olympus, Zeus collapses in shock.