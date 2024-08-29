Kaos episode 3 recap: the Gods want vengeance

A car screeches to a stop at a gas station and its driver runs inside to hide in the bathroom at the top of Kaos episode 3.

Tisi (Donna Banya), Alecto (Cathy Tyson) and Meg (Natalie Klamar) — collectively known as The Furies — are following the driver. Prometheus (Stephan Dillane) explains over voiceover that The Furies are as old as the Gods. They roam the Earth, delivering justice where they feel it has been denied. This task is made easier by the fact that only those they are pursuing can see them. When The Furies find the man, Terry (Richard Sutton), he pulls out a gun and points it at them. The Furies tell Terry he knows how to get rid of them, so he shoots himself. The Furies scratch Terry off their list, then drive away to their next target.

How does this link up to the rest of Kaos? Take a look below to find out what else happens in Kaos episode 3.

Ari and the Trojans

Prometheus introduces Ariadne (Leila Farzad), the third human needed in the plot to bring down Zeus (Jeff Goldblum). Ari's father is President Minos (Stanley Townsend), who runs Krete. She's the next in line.

Ari accidentally murdered her twin brother Glaucus when she was a toddler, rolling on top of him when they were sleeping. Refusing to accept his death, Ari's mother creates a model in her dead son's image every year on their birthday.

We also learn that Theseus (Daniel Lawrence Taylor), Ari's bodyguard who she is really attracted to, was the person who let in the protestors that replaced the monument with the huge pile of s***.

Minos sits down with Hecuba (Gillian Cally), the former queen of Troy, and her daughter-in-law Andromache (Amanda Douge). They live in refuge in Krete, but Trojans don't have the same rights as the locals. As the highest ranking members of the Trojans, they're asked about the desecration of the monument to honor the Gods. But they insist they know nothing about it.

Minos knows a group known as the Trojan 7 are behind it. They've caught six of them, but no-one knows who the leader is. Minos tells Andromache to find the leader by midnight, otherwise he'll release the Minotaur from its cage.

Poseidon must act

On a yacht, Zeus meets with his younger brother Poseidon (Cliff Custis), the God of the Seas. Zeus says an example needs to be set after the desecration of the monument. Allowing the humans to be blasphemous without any consequences is dangerous. But Poseidon says the humans don't pose a threat, Zeus is embarrassing himself; he just needs to relax. Zeus threatens to replace Poseidon with Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan), commanding Poseidon to make a statement against the humans and get his city in order.

After Zeus leaves, Poseidon calls Hera (Janet McTeer) and says Zeus is losing his mind. Hera says the wrinkle has made him scared, but his worries will pass. She tells Poseidon to just do what Zeus wants.

At the Chapel of Hera on Mount Olympus, Hera has sex with Poseidon. Afterwards, Poseidon admits he'd like to see the back of Zeus.

Poseidon then talks with Minos, wanting to know what he plans to do with the Trojans. Minos says they're looking for the leader, promising that at midnight justice will be served. Poseidon tells Minos to kill them all.

Ari promises to help

Leila Farzad in Kaos (Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

Ari disagrees with Poseidon's demand, wanting to show the Trojans mercy. No one will expect that and it will make the Trojan population more compliant. More violence will only make things worse. She also believes the people should vote. But Minos says people can't be trusted to vote for what they need. He also reminds her the Gods choose who rules. Minos confirms the Trojans must be punished.

Theseus takes Ari to see Nax (Daniel Monks), the seventh Trojan, who also happens to be his boyfriend. Nax is ready to hand himself in, but Theseus says Ari is there to save him and the rest of the Trojans. Nax says he attacked the monument because the Gods have abandoned them and the Trojans are being wiped out; there are now only 15,000 of them left.

Ari figures out that Nax is Andromache's son. Hecuba and Andromache then walk into the room, calling Nax the hope for their people. Ari says she's going to take Nax to her father and promises that he'll pardon him, as it's her birthday.

When she tells Minos she wants to save the Trojan 7 because she killed Glaucus, he accepts. The Trojan 7 are released. But as they reunite with their family, Cassandra (Billie Piper) arrives and screams at them to run.

Minos backtracks

When Zeus watches the reunion on television, he curses Poseidon and calls him.

As Minos takes a bath, Poseidon suddenly appears in it with him. Minos tries to apologize, but Poseidon chokes him with his toes and tells him to do as he's told.

Minos' soldiers then attack the apartments where the Trojan 7 live, taking them all prisoner and releasing the Minotaur on them.

Ari wakes up to Andromache's screams. She wails over the seven dead bodies, which have been hung up where the monument was. Spotting Ari, Andromaches blames her for these deaths. Minos tells Ari that their deaths were the will of Gods and he can't defy them.

Throughout the episode, Ari has been stalked by the Furies, who repeatedly remind her about murdering Glaucus. After she storms away from her father, Ari walks into another room, only to be confronted by the Furies, who tell her they're there to talk about her brother.

All episodes of Kaos are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.