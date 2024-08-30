Kaos episode 5 recap: the truth about Glaucus

Prometheus (Stephen Dillane) begins Kaos episode 5 by insisting that the plan to topple Zeus (Jeff Goldblum) is coming together. He also explains why he is chained to a mountain.

In the myths, Prometheus is punished by Zeus for giving humans the gift of fire. However, Prometheus says he was punished by Zeus because he stood up to him and told him he’d become everything he hated. In a flashback, Atropos (Sam Buttery) tells a hiding Prometheus he has to kill Charon (Ramon Tikaram) to defeat Zeus. Atropos also says Prometheus has to regain Zeus' trust, which he has managed to do. Prometheus adds that other players in the plan don't understand what they've done, how they've helped, and they never will. While others know what they're doing and still need to do. But if one fails, they all fail.

Will their plan actually work? Or will Zeus stop them? Read below to find out what happens in Kaos episode 5.

What happened to Glaucus?

The Furies have kidnapped Ari (Leila Farzad) and dressed her in the outfit she wore the night she accidentally killed Glaucus. The Furies tell a concerned Ari they're not there to punish her, just to show her the truth.

They show Ari a video of her prophecy, in the style of a 1980s sitcom. In it, Poseidon (Cliff Curtis) tells Minos (Stanley Townsend) to have kids, even though Minos' first born is supposed to kill him. So Poseidon makes Pas (Shila Ommi) pregnant with twins, then tells Minos to kill the first born. Months later, Minos tells Daedalus (Mat Fraser), his prisoner, to kill Glaucus.

Ari stops the video, not wanting to believe it. But when the Furies remind her Minos promised to protect the Trojan 7, only to kill them all, she briefly wavers. The Furies ultimately allow her to leave, telling Ari to talk to Daedalus.

Ari returns to the palace, where Minos says he had no choice about the Trojans, he did what was best for the city and the Gods. Ari asks questions about Minos' prophecy, which he has always insisted said he'd rule Krete.

Ari goes to see Daedalus, asking if he’s a prisoner. He plays it down, but admits he is. She then asks if he killed Glaucus, but Deadalus says Glaucus isn't dead, he's the Minotaur.

Zeus' suspects Hera

Zeus giddily watches natural disasters ravage the Earth, alongside Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan), who is becoming increasingly disgusted by his father’s antics.

On Poseidon's yacht, he has sex with Hera (Janet McTeer), surrounded by the Tacitas. Poseidon says Hera should have married him. She says if she'd married him, she'd be having an affair with Zeus instead.

Zeus sneaks into Hera's chapel to listen to the world's confessions. After hearing the citizens of Earth pray for mercy, he also overhears Hera having sex with someone. He kidnaps one of Hera's Tacitas and demands to know what else Hera is keeping from him. The Tacita doesn't confess, so Zeus tortures and murders her.

When Hera returns, she and Zeus argue. Zeus says she's plotting against him. Hera says she has sacrificed her life for him and asks whether their idiot brothers — Poseidon and Hades — please him. Only the two of them make the world the way they see fit. Humans bow down to them both, not just him.

Zeus asks who Hera's lover is, but she refuses to answer. He goes through her collection of tongues, but can't find Hera's coital sounds. Hera convinces Zeus he is just being paranoid and she doesn't have any secrets. Zeus tells Hera he can trust her.

But afterwards, Hera tearfully cradles the dead body of her Tacita, while Prometheus says over voiceover that all actions have consequences.

The dead

David Thewlis in Kaos (Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

Hades (David Thewlis) wanders past the endless line of dead bodies that went through the Frame. Riddy (Aurora Perrineau) and Caeneus (Misia Butler) follow behind.

Hades finds a scared Nax (Daniel Monks), who pleads for help. Hades tells Nax he's not meant to be there. He then takes Nax's head in his hands, withdrawing Nax's soul, killing him in the process. As Hades does this, Nax lets out a scream that causes Riddy to collapse, but Caeneus is unaffected.

Hades walks through the Underworld, looking at the dead bodies, and asks, "What have I done?" Over voiceover, Prometheus answers, "He did what Zeus told him to do. That's Hades' tragedy. Caeneus and Riddy must undo it. That is theirs."

Caeneus carries an unconscious Riddy outside to safety. Riddy wakes up, but as she walks away she bends over in pain. When they get back to their lodgings, Riddy contemplates following Caeneus to his room, but decides against it.

Meanwhile, Orpheus (Killian Scott) wakes up on a beach and Charon asks if he's ready.

All episodes of Kaos are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.