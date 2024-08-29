Kaos episode 4 recap: what is going on in the Underworld?

Kaos episode 4 begins with Zeus (Jeff Goldblum) asking his ball boys who took his watch. None of them know anything about the thievery, so Zeus ends up shooting them one by one.

Hera (Janet McTeer) calls Poseidon (Cliff Custis) and asks if he took the watch. But this is just one of their problems, as she informs Poseidon Zeus was so disappointed by his punishment of the Trojans he has started a War Room, which is full of plans for how to punish the humans. Hera tells Poseidon to ask Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) about the watch.

Prometheus' backstory

In a flashback, we see Prometheus (Stephan Dillane) with his boyfriend Charon (Ramon Tikaram). Prometheus knows Zeus is coming for him. He tells Charon that — at some point in the future — he'll need to keep someone safe. When Charon asks who that person is, Prometheus says he'll recognize them by a mark. Prometheus then stabs Charon in the neck and he dies.

The watch

Poseidon meets with Dionysus about Zeus' watch. After Poseidon says Dionysus has great potential, Dionysus admits he's done something big: he's got a mortal into the Underworld. A furious Poseidon says that if Orpheus (Killian Scott) succeeds and brings someone out of the Underworld, Zeus will try and destroy everyone; though Poseidon doesn't believe Orpheus can succeed. In the meantime, he tells Dionysus to just return Zeus' watch, as that's the only thing that will calm him down.

Dionysus steals a replacement watch for Zeus from a pawn shop and then returns it, saying he simply found it. Zeus thanks Dionysus for his loyalty. Dionysus briefly considers telling him what he’s done with Orpheus, but decides against it.

Zeus says in order to get humans under control again, he's going to start with natural disasters. He'll follow this up by subtly sowing enmity. Dionysus tries to convince Zeus that some humans are nice, but Zeus reminds him that he's not a human.

Orpheus arrives in the Underworld

Orpheus travels to the Underworld with Anatole (Robert Emms), who also won the quiz and is there to find his son. Anatole says Orpheus shouldn't be in the Underworld, as he stole Riddy's (Aurora Perrineau) death coin. But Orpheus convinces Anatole that they can help each other.

Charon takes Orpheus and Anatole across the River Styx in his boat. Half way across, Charon stops the boat and tells Orpheus and Anatole he can only take one of them the full distance. They'll have to fight it out to decide who can go the rest of the way. They insist that they made a pact, but Charon says they're not going anywhere until one of them breaks it.

Eventually, Orpheus starts a fight with Anatole. As Anatole overpowers Orpheus, Charon notices the mark on Orpheus' hand. It’s the same one that Prometheus had. Charon throws Anatole overboard and he's killed, eaten by an unseen creature. Charon asks Orpheus where he got the mark from. He says fate gave it to him.

Hades gets the Underworld ready

Persephone (Rakie Ayola) leaves Zeus a message, telling him there's a problem in the Underworld. A soul has escaped from the Nothing. Hades (David Thewlis) forces her to delete the message, saying he'll deal with the issue. But Persephone asks how a soul can just disappear and worries it's the start of something. Hades says it's his fault because he's not been monitoring the Nothing. Hades tells Persephone not to tell Zeus.

Later, Zeus tells Hades a lot of bodies are about to head to the Underworld (via his plans). Hades informs him he's recruited a number of new divers, so the Underworld can deal with whatever comes its way.

Caeneus and Riddy grow closer

Riddy is given a job as a diver. Working alongside Caeneus (Misia Butler), the pair grow closer. Riddy tells Caeneus she wasted her life, she never had a purpose and on the day that this dawned on her, she died.

Hippolyta II (Selina Jones), the Amazon warrior who murdered Caeneus, is about to travel through the Frame. On her way, Hippolyta II recognizes Caeneus. She tells Caeneus that his mother gave him up freely.

Caeneus tells Riddy he was from the Amazon. Born a girl, he transitioned to a man at the age of 15, then was kicked out and eventually murdered by his own people.

During their conversation, Caeneus tells Riddy people date in the Underworld. She asks Caeneus what kissing feels like, since they can't taste food. Caeneus admits he's never kissed anyone there.

What's going on in the Underworld?

Caeneus finds Nax (Daniel Monks), who is weeping after recently being murdered by the Minotaur in Crete. He's trying to hide from the guards, so he quickly leaves when Caeneus turns his back.

Later, Caenus and Riddy spot Nax again. This time, though, he's been captured by guards, who take him to a secret prison. Caenus tells Riddy they have to help him. After sneaking into the prison, Riddy and Caenus discover the lifeless bodies of the people who have been sent through the Frame and wonder what is actually happening in the Underworld.

All episodes of Kaos are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.