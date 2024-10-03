Netflix reveals exciting first look at new Harlan Coben thriller Missing You

Harlan Coben’s new thriller Missing You is coming to Netflix in the new year, and now we have some exciting first look images.

Following the success of Fool Me Once, which was the most-viewed TV show on Netflix for the first half of 2024, Missing You sees another of the best-selling writer's novels brought to life.

Missing You is set to be a five-part thriller and will be the 9th Harlan Coben novel that has been adapted for TV.

The story follows Detective Kat Donovan whose fiancé Josh - the love of her life - disappeared 11 years ago and she's never heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

Earlier this year Netflix announced the show was in production with an all-star cast already lined up including former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, Sir Lenny Henry, Rosalind Eleazar, Steve Pemberton, Mary Malone and Red Eye's Richard Armitage.

Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Bulletproof), James Nesbitt (Stay Close, Bloodlands) and Busted pop star Matt Jay-Willis (Wolves of War, Love is Blind UK) complete the line-up.

We now have new images of the cast in their roles and it looks like we are in for a real treat.

Rosalind Eleazar plays the lead character Kat Donovan.

Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan in Missing You. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jessica Plummer plays Stacey Embalo. Speaking of filming in the North West, she said: "I love Manchester. We've covered a lot of ground, we've done quite a lot of locations, we've been to Sefton Park! On the first day we were in four degrees wearing crop tops and doing a yoga class. I feel like visually this is going to be very beautiful to watch."

Jessica Plummer and Rosalind Eleazar as Stacey and Kat. (Image credit: Netflix)

And Sir Lenny Henry will play Kat's father, Clint Donovan.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has confirmed that the new thriller will arrive in 2025, probably early in the year if the release schedule for Fool Me Once is anything to go by. Get ready for the twists and turns!