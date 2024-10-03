Netflix reveals exciting first look at new Harlan Coben thriller Missing You
Harlan Coben's Missing You is coming to Netflix in the new year.
Harlan Coben’s new thriller Missing You is coming to Netflix in the new year, and now we have some exciting first look images.
Following the success of Fool Me Once, which was the most-viewed TV show on Netflix for the first half of 2024, Missing You sees another of the best-selling writer's novels brought to life.
Missing You is set to be a five-part thriller and will be the 9th Harlan Coben novel that has been adapted for TV.
The story follows Detective Kat Donovan whose fiancé Josh - the love of her life - disappeared 11 years ago and she's never heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.
Earlier this year Netflix announced the show was in production with an all-star cast already lined up including former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, Sir Lenny Henry, Rosalind Eleazar, Steve Pemberton, Mary Malone and Red Eye's Richard Armitage.
Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Bulletproof), James Nesbitt (Stay Close, Bloodlands) and Busted pop star Matt Jay-Willis (Wolves of War, Love is Blind UK) complete the line-up.
We now have new images of the cast in their roles and it looks like we are in for a real treat.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Rosalind Eleazar plays the lead character Kat Donovan.
Jessica Plummer plays Stacey Embalo. Speaking of filming in the North West, she said: "I love Manchester. We've covered a lot of ground, we've done quite a lot of locations, we've been to Sefton Park! On the first day we were in four degrees wearing crop tops and doing a yoga class. I feel like visually this is going to be very beautiful to watch."
And Sir Lenny Henry will play Kat's father, Clint Donovan.
Netflix has confirmed that the new thriller will arrive in 2025, probably early in the year if the release schedule for Fool Me Once is anything to go by. Get ready for the twists and turns!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.