Netflix reveals gripping new trailer for Harlan Coben's Missing You and it's packed with twists and turns

Following the huge success of Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once on Netflix earlier this year comes the author's next big thriller, Missing You - and now we have a full-length trailer that takes us into the world of Kat Donovan and her dangerous hunt for the truth.

The new limited series, which lands on Netflix on New Year's Day, follows the story of Detective Kat Donovan, who is stunned to see her ex-fiancé’s face on a dating app 11 years after he suddenly vanished. Soon his reappearance forces her to revisit old wounds … and buried secrets that won't stay hidden forever.

Just like Fool Me One, Stay Close and The Stranger, Missing You is adapted from one of Harlan Coben's best-selling novels and features the author’s signature blend of twists, turns, and surprises that will have you on your toes ’til the very end.

The gripping new trailer sees Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar as Kat, a police detective who finds her world turned upside down when he ex-fiance comes back into her life in the most unexpected way.

Played by Top Boy favorite Ashley Walters, Kat's missing fiance Josh seems to be caught up in the case of a missing woman and soon Kat is on a quest to find out what is going on and how it is all connected to her father's death in service many years before.

But something doesn't add up for Kat and she struggles to know who she can trust.... and the trailer ends with a voice telling her, “I don’t know what kind of truth you’re gonna find out there, but I don’t think you’re going to like it.”

You can watch the new trailer below...

In Harlan Coben's novel, Missing You takes place in New York City, but the series adaptation relocates the story to the UK and filming took place in and around Manchester and the North West of England. The series arrives on Wednesday, January 1, giving you the perfect way to kick off the New Year.