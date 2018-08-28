Netflix signs 'Gravity Falls' creator Alex Hirsch to an animation deal

The beloved animated series Gravity Falls has come to an end, but creator Alex Hirsch is getting back to work. Netflix has announced that it's signed a "multi-year overall deal" with Hirsch, who will "exclusively develop new series and features for Netflix."

And, well, that's it. We don't have any idea what it is he'll be working on, or whether it'll be as closely as with Gravity Falls , or in some sort of other capacity. (We also don't have idea of when we'll see the fruits of his labor — Netflix tends to announce things far in advance.)

But this much is sure: If it's got even half of the love and popularity of Gravity Falls , this should be a good thing for Netflix — and for us.

Under this new deal I’m expected to

1) Make new TV shows!

2) Make new movies!

3) Get a giant red N tattooed on my face!



(#3 is still being negotiated) — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) August 27, 2018 August 27, 2018

Hollywood, Calif. - August 27, 2018 -- Netflix has signed a multi-year overall deal with animation creator Alex Hirsch. Under the terms of the deal, Hirsch will exclusively develop new series and features for Netflix. Hirsch is the creator of the Annie and BAFTA award-winning series, Gravity Falls.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the amazing roster of talent coming to Netflix", said Hirsch. "Plus it couldn't hurt to be on The Algorithm's good side before The Singularity hits. Awesome things are coming!"

"Alex is an imaginative storyteller with new ideas who's quickly developed a reputation as a fresh new voice in animation," said Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content for Netflix. "We couldn't be more excited to work with him as we continue expanding our adult animated slate."