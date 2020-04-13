Netflix signs new first-look deal with BOOM! Studios

Source: Screenshot (Image credit: Screenshot)

Netflix today announced that it's signed a first-look deal with BOOM! Studios. The deal is good for live-action and animated series.

While this is a new deal for the two companies, they've worked together before, including 2019's Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance , and on the upcoming movie The Unsound .

BOOM! Studios CEO and founder Ross Richie, and President of Development Stephen Christy will executive-produce shows created under the deal.

"BOOM! characters are innately special, they're colorful, diverse and varied and their stories have the power to ignite something in all of us," Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series at Netflix, said in the press release. "We can't wait to bring these stories from the page to the screen to fans in every corner of the world."

What we don't know, of course, is when we'll see the fruits of their labor. (But given the sheer quantity of content being produced by Netflix, chances are it'll be sooner than you think.

"We generate 20+ new original series a year and are thrilled to partner with a company that is as prolific as we are," company CEO and Founder Ross Richie said in the Netflix press release. "BOOM!'s unique partnership model of controlling the media rights to our library benefits creators by positioning them to be packaged with high-end directors, screenwriters, and producers. We're thrilled to continue our track record of translating our best-selling award-winning library with the best TV talent in the business but now with the undisputed leader of the new streaming era."