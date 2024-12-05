Netflix surprises fans by adding $50 video game — and it's free for subscribers to play

If you're subscribed to Netflix, you're probably used to the streamer adding blockbuster movies to its library, but what about blockbuster games? Well, the platform has included one of those, in its latest push to turn itself into a home for mobile gamers.

On Thursday, December 5, Netflix added the game 'Civilization VI: Platinum Edition to its library. This is a mobile version of the 2016 strategy game Civilization VI (shortened to Civ by fans) along with two expansion packs.

The Civilization games task you with leading a civilization from a tribe to a global superpower, exploiting the world around you, building settlements and improving your technology and society. They've been popular ever since the first entry in 1991 and have spawned the catchphrase "one more turn" given how more-ish the action is.

If you're a Netflix subscriber, you can now head to the Netflix app on your phone or tablet and download Civ VI to play in its entirety.

If you look online, the PC version of Civilization VI: Platinum Edition sells for $50 / £70 outside of sales, making this one of the most expensive video games that Netflix has made available to subscribers.

The streaming giant has been adding mobile games to its library for just over three years now, with most new months bringing one or two new titles. These are separate apps you download on your phone and log in with your Netflix account to play ad-free.

Many of these are titles based on its shows, like A Virgin River Christmas, or are smaller mobile entries like TED Tumblewords. However from time to time, Netflix adds big names that would be enough to turn the heads of video game fans everywhere including Into the Breach, the Grand Theft Auto remasters and Monument Valley. Civ VI certainly joins this latter group.

You can actually play Civilization VI on mobile already. But while the app is free, it makes you watch adverts and you can only play for 60 turns before you pay to continue — trust me as someone who's enjoyed previous Civ games, that's when the game really begins!

While this news will be most exciting to video game fans, it's a fun title for everyone, and it's not too complicated either. So if you enjoy the best Netflix period dramas or are looking forward to its upcoming historical titles like American Primeval, then it's worth a download. It's free, after all!