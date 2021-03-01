Netflix teases 'Jupiter's Legacy' with exclusive first-look images

Netflix just dropped first-look images from Jupiter’s Legacy, their upcoming comic book adaptation.

The short teaser sees sketches from the original Jupiter’s Legacy comic book artist, Frank Quitely, transforming into images from the upcoming series.

Jupiter’s Legacy fans will recognise a whole host of characters from these first-look images including the very first picture which shows off the main antagonist for season 1, Blackstar (played by Tyler Mane).

Also introduced are the son of one of the world’s greatest supervillains, Hutch (Ian Quinlan) and Chloe Sampson (Elena Kampouris), daughter of one of the world’s mightiest heroes.

We then get a glimpse at a young Sheldon Sampson (Josh Duhamel) in 1929 who will go on to meet his son Brandon (Andrew Horton) in the future.

Finally, the teaser closes by showing Duhamel, Leslie Bibb and Ben Daniels suited up as ageing heroes The Utopian, Lady Liberty and Brainwave, respectively. They form the revered first generation of superheroes, with their children struggling to live up to their lasting legacies.

The official summary from Netflix is:

“After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.”

Jupiter’s Legacy's release date was revealed just a few days ago. It’s a live-action adaptation of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s comic book series. Netflix acquired the rights to Mark Millar’s Millarworld comic book imprint back in August 2017 and are working on a slate of films and shows based on characters from across the imprint including Huck, Empress and the team of heroes from Jupiter’s Legacy.

Spartacus creator Steven S. DeKnight, who has previously worked with Netflix on the MCU show Daredevil, is onboard as showrunner for Jupiter’s Legacy season 1. You can watch the teaser below:

Jupiter’s Legacy premieres on Netflix on May 7, 2021.