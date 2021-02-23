Netflix announces release date for Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy' series

Netflix's first series to debut from the mind of comic book scribe Mark Millar, Jupiter’s Legacy, has arrived with a teaser trailer and premiere date. Netflix announced the eight-episode series would debut May 7. Jupiter’s Legacy centers on the world’s first superheroes as they must look to their children to pick up their mantles. The series will star stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Lelise Bibb, Andrew Horton, Matt Latner, and Mike Wade.

Netflix acquired Mark Millar’s comic boon imprint Millarworld back in August 2017. The streaming platform is developing a series for American Jesus, originally published with the name Chosen. It was a three-issue series from Dark Horse as part of Millar's initial push of creator-owned Millarworld titles. The series followed the story of 12-year-old Jodie Christianson, who, while growing up a regular Midwestern kid in the mid-’80s, discovers that he is, in fact, the returned Christ on earth.

Netflix is also developing films based on Millar’s titles Empress, Huck, and Reborn starring Sandra Bullock. Reborn follows the adventures of an 80-year-old woman who dies in a hospital and is reborn into a much younger body. She finds herself in a fantastical land. But it's in chaos as an endless war between good and evil rages across the world. The woman reunites with old friends and loved ones along the way. She finds that her husband, who died before her, is nowhere to be found, however. She sets out on an epic quest with her late father and childhood dog at her side to find her husband.

Mark Millar is a blockbuster comic book writer and the mind behind Kingsman. He debuted Jupiter's Legacy in comics in 2013 with artist Frank Quitely. They are executive producing with Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton, and Sang Kyu Kim.