New Call the Midwife pictures reveal huge fan favorite returns for Christmas special

New pictures for the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023 have been released - and they show a favorite character will be making a return for the festivities.

The festive special, which will air on Christmas Day on BBC One in the UK and PBS in the US will see Christmas 1968 getting underway in Nonnatus House. But while newlyweds Matthew (Olly Rix) and Trixie (Helen George) are looking forward to their first Christmas together as Mr and Mrs, they are soon sprung with an unexpected visitor - Trixie's brother Geoffrey (Christopher Harper)!

Geoffery was a firm favorite with viewers when he arrived in Call the Midwife season 12 for Trixie and Matthew's wedding and helped his sister get ready for the biggest day of her life.

Fans couldn't get enough of Geoffery's wit and charm, and now he's back for Christmas to see Trixie and also make himself useful as the residents of Nonnatus House plan a very special yuletide for Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) after she becomes convinced this could be her final Christmas.

Geoffery has returned to Nonnatus House! (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions)

It has also been confirmed by the BBC that Nancy (Megan Cusack) has recommitted to staying at Nonnatus House after Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) offers her and her daughter Colette (Francesca Fullilove) a room for the foreseeable future, meaning we will be seeing plenty more of Nancy in Call the Midwife season 13 next year.

It has also been revealed that the Christmas special will see Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) gently intervene when he discovers a lost soul living alone in a dilapidated basement flat, while Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett), away on her refresher course, makes it home in time for Christmas festivities despite treacherously heavy snowfall.

While we are still waiting for the official Christmas TV schedules to be confirmed for 2023, Call the Midwife Christmas specials traditionally air on Christmas Day at around 8 pm on BBC One.

In the US the Call the Midwife Christmas special also traditionally airs on Christmas Day on PBS around 9 pm ET.