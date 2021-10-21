New CBS comedy ‘Ghosts’ given full season order

CBS has given the thumbs up to its newest comedy, announcing that Ghosts is getting a full season order for the 2021-2022 broadcast season. Ghosts, an adaptation of a U.K. comedy series, premiered on CBS Oct. 7 with a one-hour special, though it traditionally airs as a half-hour show.

“We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “We’ve loved Ghosts since day one, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you’ll find anywhere on television this season.”

On Sherman’s notes about viewers and critics — CBS says that Ghosts is the most-watched new comedy of the fall TV season, reporting 7.76 total viewers for its premiere episode, while the collective reviews of critics have given the show a 93% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 71 on Metacritic.

Ghosts is a single-camera comedy that follows Samantha and Jay, a couple that decides to convert a huge, rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. However, Samantha discovers that she is the only living person that can see the estate is inhabited by spirits of deceased residents, including a Prohibition-era lounge singer, a 1700s militiaman, a hippie, a scout troop leader, a Viking explorer, a ‘90s finance bro, a native from the 1500s and an 1800s society woman.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman developed Ghosts from its U.K. original for American audiences. The series stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay, as well as Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty, Devon Chandler Long, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza and Rebecca Wisocky.

Ghosts airs on CBS on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, as well as being available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus. The fourth episode of Ghosts debuts on Oct. 21.