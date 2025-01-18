New on Hulu January 18-24: our expert's picks for 4 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, January 18-24? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

A brand new Hulu original series is the highlight of what's new on Hulu this week, one that puts a comedic spin on history. Otherwise, we have a highly rated international movie, a recent Nicolas Cage movie you may have missed and a true-crime TV movie making its streaming debut.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Sleep (2023)

Lee Sun-kyun and Jung Yu-mi in Sleep (Image credit: BFA/Magnet Releasing/Alamy Stock Photo)

"Certified Fresh" International thriller debuts on January 21

Sleepwalking is scary in its own right (I'm a little creeped imaging myself getting up and doing things that I have no recollection of), but the movie Sleep, which hails from South Korea, takes that idea to the extreme as an expectant wife becomes alarmed by her husband's sleepwalking habits and must figure out how to stop them before he harms himself or their family. The movie has an impressive 95% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's definitely worth giving a try.

Arcadian (2024)

Nicolas Cage and Maxwell Jenkins in Arcadian (Image credit: Highland Film Group/ FlixPix /Alamy Stock PhotoAlamy)

Another under-the-radar Nicolas Cage movie becomes available January 24

Nicolas Cage likes to take on odd but exciting projects, which last year included the post-apocalyptic monster movie Arcadian. Cage stars as a father who, along with his teenage sons (Jaeden Martell and Maxwell Jenkins), barricade themselves in their farmhouse each night to prevent form unseen creatures getting in. Of course those aren't going to hold, leading to chaos in this movie that also earned a "Certified Fresh" rating from critics.

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story (2024)

Teri Hatcher in The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story (Image credit: Lifetime)

Lifetime original movie hits streaming on January 24

Lifetime crime movies have become such a hit with viewers, and now you can catch up with one of their most recent offerings if you missed its broadcast debut. The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story premiered in the summer of 2024 and stars Teri Hatcher in this true-crime thriller about how a woman believes that she is set to become the next victim of the infamous BTK serial killer.

Whiskey on the Rocks

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

New Hulu original about a Cold War standoff premieres January 24

Who says history can't be funny? Whiskey on the Rocks is going to help prove that it can as it is inspired by an 11-day standoff at the heights of the Cold War when a USSR submarine ran aground in Sweden territorial waters and the international mess that it created. FYI, the series hails from Sweden, but subtitles and a dubbed version of the show are going to be available on Hulu.