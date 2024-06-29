New on Hulu June 29- July 5: our expert picks 8 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, June 29-July 5? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving to the streaming service.

With the start of a new month comes a number of new additions to Hulu's movie library, and we've highlights some of our favorites. Also Sharkfest fans can access all of this year's specials on the streamer. Plus a collection of true crime documentaries are bundled together in one easy to find place.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below. If you want to see everything that Hulu has to offer not just this week but for the rest of the month, read what's new on Hulu in July.

Pride Across America

(Image credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The live event streams on Hulu June 30

June is Pride Month, and Hulu is closing that celebration out with live stream coverage of three of the US' biggest Pride parades: New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The stream will feature five hours of coverage, including live special guest interviews and inspiring stories.

Aliens (1986)

Michael Biehn, Sigourney Weaver and Bill Paxton in Aliens (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The sci-fi classic lands on the streaming service July 1

Ahead of the release of Alien: Romulus in August, catch up with the first sequel of the sci-fi franchise, and for many people’s money the best of the entire series (depends really if you prefer Aliens' action or the more horror elements of the original).

Garden State (2004)

Natalie Portman and Zach Braff in Garden State (Image credit: Jersey Films/Cinematic/Alamy Stock Photo)

Zach Braff's beloved indie movie becomes available July 1

If you want a classic example of what an indie movie was like in the early/mid 2000s, there are few better options than Garden State. Braff's movie helped solidify the indie stereotypes like its melancholic lead and "manic pixie dream girl," plus it featured a soundtrack of indie music favorites. But looking past that, it is still a lovely movie about two people finding a connection and remains the pinnacle of Braff's movie career.

Get Out (2017)

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning movie comes to stay at Hulu as of July 1

It's hard to believe that it has already been seven years since the phenomenon of Get Out, but time really does fly. Winner of Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars, it's always a good time to watch Jordan Peele's horror masterpiece, and Hulu subscribers can do so easily starting this week.

SharkFest

(Image credit: National Geographic for Disney/Mike Heithaus)

National Geographic-produced shark docs swim to Hulu on July 1

Hulu becomes shark-infested waters when a slate of National Geographic-produced docuseries from its Sharkfest 2024 programming arrives on the streaming service all at once. Among some of the highlights are Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie, Sharks Gone Viral and Shark vs Ross Edgley.

Super Troopers (2002)

Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Kevin Heffernan and Erik Stolhanske in Super Troopers (Image credit: Fox Searchlight/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

Classic cop comedy speeds onto Hulu starting July 1

If you want to watch Super Troopers right "meow," then the place to do that is going to be on Hulu, as the comedy from the Broken Lizard comedy troupe arrives on the streaming service. Insanely quotable and laugh-out-loud funny, Super Troopers remains a comedy staple more than 20 years after its release.

20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed

20/20 hosts David Muir and Deborah Roberts (Image credit: ABC/Michael Le Brecht II)

Binge a number of true crime docs starting July 5

Popular news program 20/20 has delivered countless engrossing documentaries on true crime and more over the years, but now Hulu subscribers can watch a collection of 20/20 specials all dealing with betrayal in one place.

The Monk and the Gun (2023)

Tandin Wangchuk and Tandin Sonam in The Monk and the Gun (Image credit: Roadside Attractions)

Acclaimed international movie debuts on July 5

Hailing from Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun is a 2023 movie that tells the story of an American collector who travels to Bhutan in search of a rare rifle and the young monk who is in possession of it. The movie made it onto the Oscar shortlist for Best International Film last year, thought it ultimately was not nominated.