What to watch for Pride Month 2024: our picks of LGBTQ+ programming

As the calendar flips to June, we once again recognize Pride Month, which salutes the men, women and non-binary persons who are brave enough to be their true selves. Throughout the month, there are going to be a number of new shows and movies debuting with gay/queer characters and themes that viewers can watch to commemorate the occasion. Plus, streamers like Paramount Plus, Netflix, Peacock and Hulu are offering a special selection of classic LGBTQ+ titles for subscribers to enjoy.

Pride Month finds its origins in the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, and in honor of that fateful summer event, the US has officially been celebrating the LGBTQ community in June since 1999, with the UK and other countries following suit.

We've combed through the programming being offered and have selected a few things we think are worth watching during Pride Month 2024. Without further delay, here's the list we've come up with.

Am I OK?

Dakota Johnson in Am I OK? (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Am I OK? is an offbeat comedy starring Dakota Johnson as a woman trying to find herself. Given she already "colors outside the lines" with her unique personality, exploring her sexuality makes for quite the interesting story. If you're a fan of "awkward" self-exploration, the movie is one to look at.

The movie streams on Max on June 6 in the US.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

Daniel Brühl in Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Image credit: Hulu)

We can't pretend that in real life legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld didn't have his share of controversies in addition to his famed designs. However, in the new series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, viewers get an insight look into the Parisian designer, learning what went into him building his grandiose persona, navigating his sultry romance with Jacques de Bascher and competing with longtime rival/friend, Yves Saint Laurent.

Streaming on June 7 on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.

Couples Therapy

Alexes and Casimar in Couples Therapy (Image credit: Paramount Plus with Showtime)

Couples Therapy technically debuted on May 31, but it's worth a watch during this year's Pride Month. The docuseries gives a unique look into the lives of several couples, including a few of the same sex, as they dive into the woes that often plague relationships. The lives are explored in a unique way and through a nonfiction lens.

Available on Paramount Plus with Showtime in the US and UK.

I Kissed a Boy

Joseph and Ross in I Kissed a Boy (Image credit: BBC)

It's not every day that a reality TV show comes along and features gay men searching for love. That's exactly what I Kissed a Boy is, a dating show for those interested in dating the same sex. While the series debuted in the UK some time ago, it makes its US debut this June.

Streaming on June 15 on Hulu in the US. It's already available on the BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution

Wanda Sykes (Image credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix)

If you're looking for something educational yet funny, look no further than the Netflix documentary, Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution. The movie highlights the contributions of comedians who identify on the LGBTQ+ spectrum to the world of stand-up comedy. It features interviews from Wanda Sykes, Rosie O'Donnell, Sandra Bernhard and more.

Streaming on Netflix on June 18.

Queer Planet

(Image credit: Peacock)

In the "first-of-its-kind nature documentary," Queer Planet takes a look at the animal kingdom and its not often spoken about LGBTQ+ community. Scientists provide expertise on what transpires in the wild as it pertains to sexuality, most likely providing information that will shock viewers.

Streaming on Peacock on June 6 in the US.

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home

Trixie and David Silver in Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

For fans of the Trixie Motel series, we have some good news as Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home premieres this Pride. The spinoff series follows American drag queen Trixie as she and her partner, David Silver, work to develop their dream home. As they undergo renovations of a property they've purchased, both drama and laughs ensue.

Streaming on June 26 on Max in the US.

Other content for Pride Month 2024

In addition to these new releases, streamers are highlighting special LGBTQ+ content this month worth checking out. Here are few standout picks from some of the major streaming services.

Disney Plus

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Pride from Above



Hulu

The Stroll (2023)

