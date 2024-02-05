Couple to Throuple: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new show
A twist on reality TV dating.
Reality TV enters a new era in the dating genre as Couple to Throuple makes its debut. While like Love Is Blind season 6 the new series premieres just in time for Valentine’s Day, unlike Love is Blind and other reality shows where finding love is at the heart, in Couple to Throuple, pairs are already in committed relationships and exploring the possibility of adding another romantic partner to the mix. That’s right, we’re talking polyamory. Enough said to pique your interest?
Here’s everything we know about Couple to Throuple.
Couple to Throuple release date
The ten-episode season premieres with three episodes on Thursday, February 8, on Peacock. The remaining episodes debut three at a time in the following weeks, with the exception of the finale, which becomes available to stream separately on a subsequent Thursday.
For those who don’t have a subscription to Peacock, the streaming service currently offers a few options for would-be subscribers. Peacock currently is the home to other hit reality TV shows like Peacock’s The Traitors season 2, Queens Court and Love Island Games.
To date, we don’t have release information for the series in the UK. However, once we know more, we can pass along the update.
Couple to Throuple premise
Here is the official synopsis of Couple to Throuple:
"Hosted by Scott Evans and guided by Sex and Relationship expert Shamyra Howard, Peacock’s new original series Couple to Throuple follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle and date a group of singles, most of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, the feelings and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just 'the one' and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived or leave separately."
Again, hosting Couple to Throuple is Scott Evans, and the sex and relationship expert on hand is Shamrya Howard.
Couple to Throuple cast
Here are the couples starring in the series' first run:
- Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti
- Brittne Babe and Sean Williams
- Corey Potter and Wilder Bunk
- Lauren Bair and Dylan Bair
Here are the singles:
- Sanu Stevens
- Darrien Seqqoya
- Jess Olson
- Denyse Davis
- Peach (Dejha Blackmon)
- Becca Calb
- Mia Pheonix
- Sadie Clark
- Lina Chang
- Chris Fenlon
- Jonathan Intriago
- Francis Ford Jr.
- Frank Edward
Couple to Throuple trailer
Even watching the trailer, you may still find yourself surprised by the premise of Couple to Throuple. Check out the clip for yourself.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
Most Popular
By Grace Morris