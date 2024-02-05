Couple to Throuple: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new show

Reality TV enters a new era in the dating genre as Couple to Throuple makes its debut. While like Love Is Blind season 6 the new series premieres just in time for Valentine’s Day, unlike Love is Blind and other reality shows where finding love is at the heart, in Couple to Throuple, pairs are already in committed relationships and exploring the possibility of adding another romantic partner to the mix. That’s right, we’re talking polyamory. Enough said to pique your interest?

Here’s everything we know about Couple to Throuple.

The ten-episode season premieres with three episodes on Thursday, February 8, on Peacock. The remaining episodes debut three at a time in the following weeks, with the exception of the finale, which becomes available to stream separately on a subsequent Thursday.

For those who don’t have a subscription to Peacock, the streaming service currently offers a few options for would-be subscribers. Peacock currently is the home to other hit reality TV shows like Peacock’s The Traitors season 2, Queens Court and Love Island Games.

To date, we don’t have release information for the series in the UK. However, once we know more, we can pass along the update.

Couple to Throuple premise

Here is the official synopsis of Couple to Throuple:

"Hosted by Scott Evans and guided by Sex and Relationship expert Shamyra Howard, Peacock’s new original series Couple to Throuple follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle and date a group of singles, most of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, the feelings and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just 'the one' and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived or leave separately."

Again, hosting Couple to Throuple is Scott Evans, and the sex and relationship expert on hand is Shamrya Howard.

Couple to Throuple cast

Here are the couples starring in the series' first run:

Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti

Brittne Babe and Sean Williams

Corey Potter and Wilder Bunk

Lauren Bair and Dylan Bair

Image 1 of 4 Rehman and Ashmal in Couple to Throuple (Image credit: Peacock) Brittne and Sean in Couple to Throuple (Image credit: Peacock) Wilder and Corey in Couple to Throuple (Image credit: Peacock) Dylan and Lauren in Couple to Throuple (Image credit: Peacock)

Here are the singles:

Sanu Stevens

Darrien Seqqoya

Jess Olson

Denyse Davis

Peach (Dejha Blackmon)

Becca Calb

Mia Pheonix

Sadie Clark

Lina Chang

Chris Fenlon

Jonathan Intriago

Francis Ford Jr.

Frank Edward

Couple to Throuple trailer

Even watching the trailer, you may still find yourself surprised by the premise of Couple to Throuple. Check out the clip for yourself.