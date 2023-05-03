Abbott Elementary season 3: everything we know about the hit comedy series

Quinta Brunson’s TV stardom continues to shine bright as Abbott Elementary season 3 heads toward a fall debut.

The hilarious comedy centered around a group of Philadelphia public school teachers has been a hit since the moment it premiered. Fans loved the show for Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) naïveté and unwavering optimism about life, Ava’s (Janelle James) funny oneliners and Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) knack for sticking his feet in his mouth. TV critics more or less have embraced the show for the same reasons, as it has racked up wins at the Emmy, Golden Globe and Critic Choice Award ceremonies.

If there is one point of contention for Abbott Elementary viewers, it has to be the dynamic between Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). For the past two seasons, the colleagues turned friends have tortured the audience by not throwing caution to the wind and just getting together. Will season 3 finally see Janine and Gregory hop into a relationship and effectively form #Granine or #Jegory?

Here’s everything we know about Abbott Elementary season 3.

An official release date has not been set for the new season. However, as that information becomes available, we’ll be sure to pass along the update.

Abbott Elementary season 3 plot

At the heart of the series is a comedy about a group of public school teachers who hilariously navigate the ins and outs of modern-day elementary education. From week to week, the episodes comedically reflect how difficult it can be for teachers to instruct their students, interact with parents and yet, maintain a semblance of normalcy when it comes to their personal lives.

While it’s a bit too early to know all the plot points for season 3, based on the season 2 finale, one big storyline viewers can count on seeing developed further is the relationship between Janine and Gregory. After finally admitting they have feeling for each other, but Janine pumping the breaks in favor of her journey of personal growth, one has to wonder what’s next for the pair. Are these two headed for an eventual sitcom coupling much like The Office’s Jim and Pam? (Let’s hope unlike in The Office, Janine and Gregory get together in season 3 and not season 4.)

Abbott Elementary season 3 cast

Abbott Elementary (Image credit: ABC/Gilles Mingasson)

To date, all of the original Abbott Elementary cast is expected to return for season 3. That means Quinta Brunson steps back into the role of Janine Teagues. Brunson’s career shot to new heights the moment the sitcom hit the airways. She’s won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, a Golden Globe Best Actress trophy and several other awards and nominations stemming from her work on the sitcom. The actress/writer has also been spotted recently in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and History of the World: Part II.

Starring alongside Brunson are Tyler James Williams and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Gregory Eddie and Barbara Howard respectively. Williams earned a Golden Globe for his role and has also starred in other shows like Everybody Hates Chris and The Walking Dead. Ralph won an Emmy for her role and has also been spotted in series such as Moesha and Ray Donovan.

Rounding out the cast are Janelle James (Black Monday), Lisa Ann Walter (The Parent Trap) and Chris Perfetti (The Resident).

Abbott Elementary season 3 trailer

We’re a long way off from having a trailer. When an official one does become available, we’ll add it here.

How to watch Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary is an ABC original series, with new episodes airing live directly on the broadcast network. For individuals that no longer utilize traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Episodes of the series become available to stream the day after they air on Hulu.

In the UK, the show streams on Disney Plus.