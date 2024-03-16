Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: release date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks and everything we know

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is a Hulu and Disney Plus drama series that comes hot on the heels of other hit shows and films about famous fashion designers, namely Christian Dior in The New Look (Apple TV+), plus Cristóbal Balenciaga (Disney Plus, Hulu), Halston (Netflix) and House of Gucci, not to forget the The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Set in France in the 1970s, it's a gripping biopic that shows the life and loves of the so-called 'Emperor of Fashion' Karl Lagerfield. Starring Daniel Brühl as the German icon and based on the book Kaiser Karl by Raphaëlle Bacqué, it focuses on his journey from an unknown ready-to-wear designer to an icon of Parisian couture. A French language film with English subtitles, the series also digs into Karl Lagerfeld’s real-life rivalry with his friend Yves Saint Laurent and his love for the troubling young dandy Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin).

Here’s everything you need to know about the Disney+ and Hulu series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld…

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld poster. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is six-episode series that will launch on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US on Friday June 7 2024. Before that, the first two episodes of the series will premiere at the Canneseries Festival that runs from from April 5 to April 10 2024.

Is there a trailer for Becoming Karl Lagerfeld?

Yes there's a great trailer for Becoming Karl Lagerfeld which you can watch below. Beginning with him zipping up a snazzy pair of black boots. It oozes Parisian chic, as we see Lagerfeld in the days before he sported his trademark hairstyle, strutting his way to the top whilst falling for the young Jacques....

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld plot

Becoming Karl Lagerfield joins Karl in 1972, as an unknown ready-to-wear designer aged 38. We see his head turned by the ambitious aristocrat Jacques de Bascher and how he dares to pit himself against the darling of fashion, Yves Saint Laurent. The story shows how against a backdrop of glamour, rivalries, egos and destructive passions, Karl Lagerfeld fought his way to the top.

There's lots of glamour and big rivalries in the fashion world that play out in Becoming Karl Lagerfield. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld cast — Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld

Daniel Brühl plays the iconic designer Karl Lagerfield. He’s previously had roles in Inglourious Basterds, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Zookeeper’s Wife, Captain America: Civil War and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Who else is starring in Becoming Karl Lagerfeld?

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld has a great cast that includes The Girl on the Train star Arnaud Valois who plays Lagerfeld’s rival Yves Saint Laurent while Théodore Pellerin (Franklin) is his love interest, Jacques (see main picture above).

Alex Lutz plays businessman Pierre Bergé and Agnès Jaoui is Gabrielle Aghion, the founder of the Chloé fashion house. Jeanne Damas is Paloma Picasso and Claire Laffut is Loulou de La Falaise. Legendary actress Marlene Dietrich is played by Sunnyi Melles while Andy Warhol is played by Paul Spera.

All about the real Karl Lagerfeld

The real Karl Lagerfield in his later years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for his slicked back, long white hair and sunglasses, German fashion designer Karl started his career in the 1950s, working for several top fashion houses including Balmain and Chloé. He joined Chanel in 1983, turning it into one of the top fashion houses in the world. He also created his own label and was creative director at Fendi. Lagerfeld caused controversy by spouting controversial opinions on topics such as immigration and the #MeToo movement, supporting the use of fur in fashion and making negative comments on the appearance of people such as Adele and Pippa Middleton . He had an 18-year relationship with the French socialite Jacques de Bascher but afterwards Lagerfeld claimed it was never sexual. Karl Lagerfeld died on February 19, 2019.

Behind the scenes and more on Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld has Jérôme Salle (Kompromat) is at the helm of this major series, directing episodes 1, 2 and 6. He shares the role of executive producer with Jour Premier producer Arnaud de Crémiers. Episodes 3, 4 and 5 are directed by Audrey Estrougo (Everything’s Fine). Isaure Pisani-Ferry (Ganglands) is the creator of the series, with Jennifer Have (Unfaithful) and Raphaëlle Bacqué. Isaure Pisani-Ferry is also the series' lead writer, co-writing all episodes with Dominique Baumard (Le Jeune imam), Jennifer Have and Nathalie Hertzberg (The Goldman Case).