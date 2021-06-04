How to watch Nat Geo ‘Sharkfest’ content

National Geographic is heading into shark-infested waters this summer, announcing programming for its ninth annual Sharkfest event that will begin on July 5 and last for six weeks.

Nat Geo has shared the full program lineup, which is slated to include 21 hours of original programming, 60 hours of enhanced content and other archival footage. Some highlights for Sharkfest will include Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth, where the Thor star will team up with shark expert and conservationist Valerie Taylor to learn more about sharks.

Sharkfest programming will play across four networks and, for the first time, be made available on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

With its July 5 premiere date, Sharkfest is actually getting a jump on Discovery’s Shark Week, which will take place from July 11-18.

Here’s all the information you need to know about Nat Geo’s Sharkfest.

Where to watch Sharkfest content

Nat Geo is expanding where viewers can watch Sharkfest content this year. In addition to being available on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo, all original programming will be made available post-premiere on Disney XD and the Disney Plus streaming service the following Friday.

Disney Plus will also have its own original feature documentary premiering on the service, Playing With Sharks on July 23. In addition, Sharkfest content from the previous eight years will be made available on Disney Plus starting June 25.

What’s new for Sharkfest 2021

Nat Geo has released the full schedule for original Sharkfest programming for this year:

When Sharks Attack, a look at the causes of shark attacks at public beaches and what can be done to prevent them. Premieres July 5 at 8 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth sees the movie star learn more about shark science and behavior and how humans and sharks can peacefully coexist. Premieres July 5 at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

Rogue Shark? examines incidents from Australia in 2018 where multiple people were attacked in a single area. Was it just a rogue shark or something external? Premiers July 5 at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

Orca vs. Great White is an investigation into whether or not orcas have added great white sharks to their list of prey. Premieres July 6 at 10 p.m ET on National Geographic.

Shark Gangs reevaluates the idea that sharks are solitary predators and whether there is a social aspect to their lives. Premieres July 7 at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

Croc That Ate Jaws is an in-depth look at what happens when two of the deadliest animals in the world go head-to-head. Premieres July 8 at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

World’s Most Dangerous Shark? seeks to answer the question originally posed by Jacques Cousteau that the oceanic whitetip, not the great white, is actually the most dangerous shark in the world. Premieres July 9 at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

Shark Attack Files looks into bizarre and fascinating shark behavior captured on video by both professionals and bystanders. Premieres July 12 at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story recounts the story of Paige Winter, who lost a leg and portion of her hand in a shark attack when she was 17. The show examines the details of her attack, as well as her inspiring story afterward. Premieres July 12 at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

World’s Biggest Bull Shark? After first documenting a 10-foot bull shark off the coast of Florida, scientists look into whether this is a one-off, or a member of a unique population. Premieres July 13 at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale gives another angle at the phenomenon of orcas killing great white sharks, including how sharks are communicating about this new danger. Premieres July 15 at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

Playing With Sharks is a feature-length documentary about shark researcher Valerie Taylor, a pioneer in her field. Premieres July 23 on Disney Plus.