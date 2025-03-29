New on Hulu March 29-April 4: our expert's picks for 8 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, March 29-April 4? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

It's the start of a new month, so of course that means a plethora of new movies being added to Hulu's library. Among the selections we've got Oscar winners and classic comedies. There's also a special documentary hitting Hulu this week about a notable event in US history.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Arrival (2016)

Amy Adams in Arrival (Image credit: 21 Laps Entertainment/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Amy Adams-led sci-fi movie lands on Hulu April 1

Before Denis Villeneuve wowed us with his Dune movies, he made another sci-fi classic that was much more thoughtful than spectacle (though it still looks great). Arrival stars Amy Adams as a linguistics expert tasked with figuring out how to communicate with aliens after they arrive on Earth. But as tensions rise over the mysterious visitors, figuring out their language holds the key to many secrets.

Black Swan (2010)

Natalie Portman in Black Swan (Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Psychological thriller Black Swan comes to Hulu on April 1

Natalie Portman's Oscar-winning role as a ballerina who is pushed to the brink of madness is both incredibly dark and entertaining. Even if you're not a fan of ballet, you'll be sucked into her world as Portman's Nina obsesses over nailing her performance of Swan Lake. From director Darren Aronofsky, it's a truly a hauntingly terrific movie.

Gone Girl (2014)

Ben Affleck in Gone Girl (Image credit: New Regency Pictures/ AJ Pics /Alamy Stock Photo)

Watch mystery thriller Gone Girl as of April 1 on Hulu

Gillian Flynn's novels were all the rage in the 2010s, with Gone Girl perhaps her biggest hit. David Fincher, with a script from Flynn herself, then turned it into one of the buzziest movies of 2014. Ben Affleck stars as the husband of a missing woman who then becomes the primary suspect. Though it's been 11 years, if you haven't seen it I don't want to be the one who spoils it for you, but just know it gets pretty crazy in the best ways.

History of the World Part I (1981)

Mel Brooks in History of the World Part I (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Mel Brooks' classic comedy arrives on Hulu April 1

Mel Brooks knows it’s good to be the king, as he is without question one of the kings of comedy thanks to his brilliantly funny movies, including History of the World Part I. For a long time the title was part of a Mel Brooks joke — that there would at some point be a sequel — but that did become a reality as Hulu made History of the World Part II as a limited TV series event. Now you can watch both Part I and Part II all in one place.

The Revenant (2015)

Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/ Pictorial Press Ltd /Alamy Stock Photo)

Watch Leonardo DiCaprio's survival thriller starting April 1

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025 is The Revenant, the movie that finally won Leonardo DiCaprio his Oscar. This historical survival thriller sees DiCaprio play a 19th-century fur trapper who is left for dead following a bear attack, but fights his way back to seek revenge against the man who killed his son. In addition to DiCaprio's win, The Revenant also won Oscars for Best Director (Alejandro G. Iñárritu) and Best Cinematography (Emmanuel Lubezki).

Widows (2018)

Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez and Elizabeth Debicki in Widows (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/ Pictorial Press Ltd /Alamy Stock Photo)

Underrated crime thriller starring Viola Davis hits Hulu April 1

For the life of me I don’t know why Widows wasn’t a bigger hit when it came out. From director Steven McQueen, it’s a thrilling crime drama about a group of women brought together after they’re left in debt following the death of their criminal husbands. It falls on them to pull off a heist in order to clear their slates. Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Erivo lead the way, while they’re joined by a stellar supporting cast that includes Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, Robert Duvall, Carrie Coon and Liam Neeson. This really is a perfect blend of entertainment and artistry from McQueen.

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America

(Image credit: National Geographic)

The tragic event gets a detailed examination from Nat Geo, streaming April 3

2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the tragic Oklahoma City Bombing, which claimed the lives of 168 people. Part of Nat Geo's One Day in America series, this new doc will closely look back at what happened on April 19, 1995, as told by the people who lived through it. The entire three-part docuseries will be available to stream immediately.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

The Royal Tenenbaums (Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

The Royal Tenenbaums headlines a slew of Wes Anderson movies arriving on Hulu April 4

Hulu is going to be the place to stream Wes Anderson movies for now, as the streamer is adding five of the director's movies on April 4, including The Darjeeling Limited, The Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and Rushmore. But the highlight is The Royal Tenenbaums, not only because it features one of the last great performances from Gene Hackman, but it remains to this day one of Wes Anderson's best movies.