New on Netflix Feb 15-21: 4 new movies and shows to watch as picked by our streaming expert

After several weeks of a romance-heavy release slate from Netflix, there's a slight sea change post Valentine's Day with some more diverse offerings from the giant streaming service.

I'm What to Watch's streaming expert and the following list is a curated pick of what Netflix has coming this week (that's between Saturday, February 15 and Friday, February 21).

One of Netflix's biggest shows of 2025 so far will arrive this week as well as a documentary about one of 2024's biggest events and some more picks.

So here are four new Netflix shows (because they are all shows, no movies this week!) for you to watch.

Court of Gold

Sports docuseries lands on Tuesday, February 18

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix was pushing out documentaries about the 2024 Paris Olympics almost as soon as it happened, and Court of Love is the latest.

This series follows four teams competing in the men's basketball strand of the recent Summer Olympics: USA, France, Serbia and Canada. We see what it was like playing through the tournament in competition for the gold medals.

There are six episodes of Court of Gold and they'll all be available to watch on Netflix from Tuesday, February 18.

Offline Love

Japanese dating show lands on Tuesday, February 18

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's newest dating show, Offline Love, sounds like it has a touch of Battle Royale in its romance formula.

In the show, ten men and women contestants are dumped in the French town of Nice, without gadgets or tech. They have to find each other and spark romance, with no guarantee of even finding each other amongst the 350,000 residents.

There are ten episodes of Offline Love and they all land on Tuesday, February 18; hopefully the contestants do stumble upon each other or else it's going to be a slow series.

My Family

Italian drama series lands on Wednesday, February 19

(Image credit: Netflix)

The new Italian drama series My Family looks set to be a tear-jerker, so brace yourself if you're not into that.

In My Family, a man named Fausto has reached the last day of his life. In that last day, he has to prepare his family to be without him, while appreciating his final day with them.

All episodes of My Family will stream on Netflix from Wednesday, February 19.

Zero Day

Political thriller lands on Thursday, February 20

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

We finish the week with one of Netflix's biggest shows of the year so far, called Zero Day, which marks star Robert De Niro's first starring role in a series.

Zero Day is about a former president who heads up a commission after a massive cyberattack that kills lots of people. He needs to assemble a team to face the issues and get to the bottom of the attack. Jesse Plemons, Angela Bassett, Matthew Modine and Lizzy Caplan also star.

You'll be able to watch all episodes of Zero Day on Netflix from Thursday, February 20.