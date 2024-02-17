New on Netflix Feb 17-23: a TV critic picks 5 new binge-worthy shows and movies

Another week, another long list of new Netflix originals hitting the world's biggest streaming service, and we'll help you figure out what's worth watching between Saturday, February 17 and Friday, February 23.

In this week's round-up we've got an even mix of fiction and non-fiction with one stand-up comedy special, two docuseries, a fantasy show and a thriller. There's something for everyone, then.

So let's find you your next binge-watch. If you can't find anything here, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to find an older addition that you should catch.

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

Type: comedy special| releases: Tuesday, February 20

(Image credit: Netflix)

Comedian and actor Mike Epps returns to Netflix for his fourth special, called Ready to Sell Out, which will be an hour-long show.

In Ready to Sell Out the working actor (who you can see in Madame Web right now) talks about how he needs to sell out: after a long career, his money has all run out! Plus he talks about his relationship and other observations about life.

Can I Tell You A Secret?

Type: true crime docuseries | releases: Wednesday, February 21

Netflix has been releasing even more true crime documentaries than usual lately, and the latest is another online horror story.

Can I Tell You A Secret is about several disparate women who are united in a nasty way: they were all targeted by Matthew Hardy, a Cheshire serial cyberstalker who was eventually jailed for eight years (it was reduced from nine). This two-part docuseries, based on a podcast of the same name, tells the stories of some of his victims as well as the police effort to bring Hardy down.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Type: fantasy show | releases: Thursday, February 22

(Image credit: Netflix)

After the success of One Piece, anime fans are likely hoping that this next live-action adaptation of a classic anime series hits the same notes as last year's nautical one.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is about a young Avatar as he learns to masster the four elements in order to quell the conquests of the aggressive Fire Nation. Expect martial arts, magic, fluffy fantasy creatures and more.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6

Type: motoring docuseries | releases: Friday, February 23

Racing back onto screens is Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6, ahead of the commencement of the 2024 F1 league at the beginning of March.

Each season of Drive to Survive follows the ups and downs (and lefts and rights) of a season of the F1 calendar, and season 6 takes us behind the scenes of the Verstappen-dominated 2023 season. The show will help racing fans and non-fans alike better understand the drama and spectacle of the high-speed racing league.

Mea Culpa

Type: thriller movie | releases: Friday, February 23

(Image credit: Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Netflix)

Is Mea Culpa a legal courtroom drama or a steamy erotic thriller? No one can really tell, so perhaps the answer is "a bit of both".

The movie, which is directed, written and produced by Tyler Perry, is about an attorney (Kelly Rowland) who is set to defend a man (Trevante Rhodes) who's supposedly murdered his girlfriend. The catch is that the man is very seductive, which means the attorney quickly becomes a little too involved with the client.