New on Netflix March 8-14: our expert picks 6 new shows and movies to stream this week

Netflix's release slate for this week includes one of its biggest new movies in a long time, but there are also five other new additions worth watching that could join our list of the best Netflix shows.

As What to Watch's streaming expert, I keep tabs on everything coming to Netflix, to create curated lists each week. This time around I'm looking at new Netflix Originals releasing between Saturday, March 8 and Friday, March 14.

As well as the Big New Movie which ends this list, the week brings a new British drama, a true crime documentary and multiple new dating shows.

So let's find you something new to watch on Netflix this week.

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden

Netflix is releasing its third docuseries under the American Manhunt label this week in the form of Osama Bin Laden.

This three-parter tracks the global manhunt for al-Qaida leader Osama Bin Laden — not just the American side of the story, despite the name. People who followed current events 10 years ago will know how the story ended, but perhaps not every bump in the road.

Releases Monday, March 10

Temptation Island

Netflix is bringing back the reality dating show Temptation Island, which ran sporadically on American TV from 2001 to 2003.

In the show, four couples who are struggling in their relationships are whisked to the tropics for the ultimate test. Each member is sent to board with a group of people from the opposite sex, and they need to decide whether they want to stay faithful or pick a new partner.

Releases Wednesday, March 12

Welcome to the Family

In this Mexican comedy-thriller, two women need to team up to trick a mob boss.

When a man dies, his wife and daughter need to team up to save their house after it was left to the mafia. They need to enact a comlicated plot which involves tricking the mobster and the police, all without being caught.

Releases Wednesday, March 12

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2

The latest Love is Blind spin-off returns us to Sweden.

In the show, 30 single Swedes will connect digitally, without ever getting to meet. They have to couple up and plan a wedding, and can only see each other at the altar itself.

Four episodes of Sweden season 2 will come out on Thursday, March 13 followed by three the week later and the final two the week after that.

Releases Thursday, March 13

Adolescence

Adolescence is a British drama series about a young boy who's accused of murdering a teenage girl from his school.

Each of the four episodes is a one-shot entry, like Boiling Point (and it also stars Stephen Graham), which should give it a unique edge and dramatic tone.

Releases Thursday, March 13

The Electric State

The aforementioned "Big Movie of the Week" is The Electric State, starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobbie Brown.

This sci-fi action movie is based on a graphic novel, and it's directed by the Russo brothers of Avengers fame. It's set in a world just after a robot uprising, in which the surviving automatons are banished to a desert called the Electric State.

In this world, Brown's character needs to sneak into the barren land in order to find her long-lost brother, and Pratt decides to help her.